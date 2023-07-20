From left - Hawks' award winners Jodie Burchall, Liz Morgan, Sarah Butterworth, Ali Green and Chloe Dark. Picture by Dave Haines.

Reformed last summer, the Hawks romped to a Hampshire League and cup double in 2022/23.

They only dropped two points in 16 games en route to winning the Division 3 title, scoring 107 goals and conceding just seven.

They also lifted the Junior League Cup for good measure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of their league domination, the Hawks will now be playing in Division 1 South of the Southern Region Premier League next term - the sixth tier of women’s football.

There they will join AFC Portchester, who have been promoted after winning the top flight of the Hampshire League.

Hawks’ place in Division 3 of the county league will be taken by the club’s newly-formed reserve team, to be managed by Andy Parker.

The club are actively seeking new players ahead of their higher tier challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Trevor Brock said: ‘We would love to hear from anyone who feels they could play at that level or higher.’

Brock can be contacted at [email protected] or on 07768 271143.

Meanwhile, awards were handed out at the Hawks’ presentation event at Westleigh Park.

Jodie Burchall won the players’ player of the year, Millie McNamara took the manager’s player of the year, and Chloe Dark was handed the supporters’ player of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Butterworth, who plundered a remarkable 53 goals in just 19 league and cup appearances, was a runaway winner of the leading goalscorer of the year silverware.

Dark was second, with 31 goals in 19 appearances, while Burchall struck 21 times in 17 outings.

Ali Green and Liz Morgan both received unsung hero awards.