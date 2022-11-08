Hawks’ Sarah Butterworth continues stunning form with double hat-trick in Hampshire Women’s Cup thrashing of Gosport Falcons

Butterworth took her seasonal tally to 20 in just five matches as Hawks romped to a 10-0 win against a Falcons side they only beat 1-0 in their first Hampshire Women’s League Division 3 fixture of the campaign.

Butterworth had previously netted five in wins against both QK Southampton Development and AFC Bedhampton Village.

Chloe Dark (2), Hollie Agombar and Chyna Bennett also netted in the cup stroll, with eight of the goals coming in the second half.

Butterworth was one of several players brought over to Hawks from Fleetlands by boss Ben Evans.

Last season, Butterworth had been the highest scorer across all the Hampshire Women’s League divisions with 36 goals - including 10 in one game against QK Development.

Evans has high hopes for his squad, newly formed in 2022 after the Hawks decided to reintroduce a women’s team.

‘The aim is to win the league and the Junior Cup,’ he stated. ‘I feel we’ve got a squad capable of doing well.’

1. Hawks score again Hawks score again. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Hawks v Gosport Falcons Hawks v Gosport Falcons. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Hawks v Gosport Falcons Hawks v Gosport Falcons. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: - Photo Sales

4. A Hawks player A Hawks player. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: - Photo Sales