Hawks show plenty of fight but ultimately cannot prevent setting unwanted Westleigh Park record with National League South Dartford defeat

Hawks striker Stefan Payne made his second appearance for the club against Dartford Picture: Dave Haines

Luke Allen's effort a minute before the break was decisive as the high-flying Darts ran out 1-0 winners to make it nine National League South fixtures at Westleigh Park without victory for Paul Doswell's men – the longest stretch the club have gone without a triumph in the league on home turf.

For Hawks, it was a second home defeat by the same scoreline in the space of five days after the weekend loss to St Albans.

But it was a showing with much more purpose, although their play-off hopes appear to be dwindling as they sit down in 12th position and eight points off seventh-placed Chippenham.

Hawks were working hard out of possession and grew into proceedings at the first-half wore on.

The hosts were getting into some dangerous areas but failing to manufacture any real clear-cut openings.

Manny Duku saw a goalbound effort blocked while Jake McCarthy's lopping header after meeting Billy Clifford's corner comfortably dealt with by Dan Wilks in the Darts’ goal.

But after what had been a much brighter first 45 minutes from the Hawks they suffered a sucker-punch right on the stroke of half-time. Jack Jebb's cross flashed across the area with Luke Allen picking up the loose ball and his deflected effort beat Ross Worner.

Worner was equal to Marcus Diganga's drilled effort then Oby Alfa flashed a left-foot drive wide of goal as the Darts started well after the restart.

The visitors were then up in arms feeling they should have been awarded a penalty on 56 minutes when Kalvin Kalala went down under a challenge from Joe Newton in the area, although referee Ritchie Watkins waved play on.

Somehow Kory Roberts got a foot into deny Stefan Payne with the goal seemingly gaping after the ball fell kindly in his path nine minutes later and other dangerous balls in the box were unable to get a telling touch from a Hawks player.

A moment of complete chaos followed when George Porter made his way into the pitch to replace the injured Alfa without officially being substituted. The game continued for a period before the linesman was called to the halfway with Porter then making his way off and back on the field.

There was more frustration nine minutes from the end of normal time when Alfy Whittingham fired wide from close range after being picked out from substitute Benny Read’s cross.

Jamie Collins and Tommy Wright were shown yellow cards as substitute Ade Azeez started a coming together between both sets of players late on to compound another evening of frustration for Hawks.