New Hawks signing Sam Matthews in action for Crawley.

The 25-year-old has the chance to kickstart his career again after joining Hawks’ National League South promotion bid.

The attacker has been without a club since leaving Wealdstone last October, where he appeared in three National League games.

A product of Bournemouth’s Academy, Matthews has played in the EFL for Bristol Rovers and Crawley, where he was released last summer.

Just two seasons ago he made 21 League Two starts for Crawley, plus another nine off the bench.

Matthews has been keeping fit training with former club Eastleigh, and has signed a deal until the end of this season with Hawks.

He is Doswell’s third signing in two weeks, after the recruitment of Chelsea loanee keeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe and Hampton & Richmond midfielder Tyrell Miller-Rodney.

Matthews impressed during a 90-minute run-out for Hawks in a 2-2 draw at Sutton United on Tuesday lunchtime.

He set up both goals for half-time sub Mo Faal in a 2-2 draw against the League Two club on a 3G surface at Sutton’s training ground.

‘It’s a great opportunity for Sam,’ said Doswell. ‘His quality is unquestionable and it’s a chance for him to show he can get back in at League One or League Two.’

Matthews will be in the squad for Saturday’s NLS home game with Hampton.

But with Faal and James Roberts in fine form this season, it won’t be easy to win a regular starting place.

‘Now we’ve signed Sam, we won’t be panicking if Mo or James did pick up an injury,’ explained the manager.

‘Sam has come literally for peanuts, he just wants to play.