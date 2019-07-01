Hawks sign former Ebbsfleet, Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon striker Danny Kedwell

Have your say

Paul Doswell has raided Ebbsfleet United again with the signing of experienced centre-forward Danny Kedwell.

The 35-year-old first made his name with Welling United in Conference South, scoring 38 goals in his two seasons at the club.

In 2007 he stepped up into the Conference with Grays Athletic, who paid a club record £12,000 for his services.

SEE ALSO: Former Pompey defender Sam Magri seals move to Hawks

A season later he returned to Conference South with AFC Wimbledon, where he found some of his best scoring form of his career scoring 67 goals in three seasons.

Kedwell scored the winning penalty in the 2011 Conference Premier play-off final to send the Dons into the Football League.

In July 2011 he signed for League Two outfit Gillingham for a fee of £60,000 and finished the season as the Gills’ top scorer for two seasons.

Kedwell left Gillingham in 2015 and joined National Conference Ebbsfleet United.