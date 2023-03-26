Hawks tumble out of the National League South play-off zone after south coast derby defeat

Joe Newton (right) reacts after Sam Magri (on knees) had been adjudged to have given away a penalty. Picture by Dave Haines

Leading at half-time at Worthing through a Mo Faal goal, Jamie Collins’ men ended up losing 3-2.

Davide Rodari levelled in the 54th minute with Sam Magri giving away the penalty that allowed top scorer Ollie Pearce to put Worthing ahead 10 minutes from time.

Kane Wills added a third on 86 minutes before Jake McCarthy pulled one back two minutes later.

Mo Faal opens the scoring for Hawks. Picture by Dave Haines

It was Hawks’ seventh loss in a miserable run of eight away games - and only a late McCarthy leveller at Farnborough prevented another loss.

Incredibly, prior to those eight games, Hawks had held the only unbeaten away league record in the top six tiers of English football.

Hawks have dropped to eighth in the table with Worthing and St Albans both leapfrogging them.

That means Tuesday’s visit to St Albans is now crucial to their chances of getting back in the top seven as quickly as possible.

Jake McCarthy scores Hawks' second. Picture by Dave Haines

Indeed, it’s a game Collins has now described as a ‘must win’ following the loss at Worthing that extended Hawks’ winless run to nine matches.

During that period Hawks have banked just three points, and they have only kept one clean sheet since a 3-0 win at Chippenham in mid-November.

Collins said: ‘In the first half the gameplan worked to a treat.

‘Second half was a big contrast. We sat too deep, showed them a bit too much respect, and in the end that cost us.

Mo Faal is outnumbered by Worthing defenders. Picture by Dave Haines

‘When they scored the first goal you could see one or two of the lads’ heads go down.

‘It was hard to take the second half, it was a big disappointment. But there’s no blame culture here, we’re all in this together - we’re all to blame.’

Hawks have now picked up just 20 points from their last 21 league fixtures. In complete contrast they had won nine and drawn two of their opening 11 matches.

Obviously that is relegation form, and on a form table based on the last 10 results of each NLS team Hawks are bottom with three points out of a possible 30.

Charlie Ruff pulls back Rebels' Mo Dabre. Picture by Dave Haines

‘Sometimes in football you can’t put your finger on it,’ said Collins. ‘Up to Christmas these same players were unbelievable and we were in with a chance of the title.