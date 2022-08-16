Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year midfielder, who signed his first pro contract on the Fratton Park pitch last April, has joined the Southern League club on an initial month’s loan.

Jewitt-White is expected to go straight into the Boro starting XI in the Premier South home game against Swindon Supermarine on Wednesday (7.45pm).

‘I was speaking to Danny Cowley the other day and he wants Harry to go out and play,’ said Gale.

Harry Jewitt-White in action for a Pompey XI during a pre-season friendly loss at Gosport Borough last month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Harry will bring good quality - he’s a Welsh youth international - and an abundance of energy.

‘He will give us another dimension.

‘Harry has been in and around the Portsmouth first team in pre-season, and he knows what’s needed.

‘It will benefit Harry massively playing men’s football week in week out. We’ve got him for an initial month but hopefully we can keep him longer.

‘He can play as a six or as an eight, but we have to use his energy levels.’

Jewitt-White has made one first team start for Pompey and four sub appearances - all in the Papa John’s Trophy. His sole start was in the 5-1 loss at Peterborough in 2020/21 - a month after making his debut off the bench against West Ham aged just 16 years and 230 days.

He went on loan to National League South Hawks earlier this year, but only managed a handful of minutes before returning to Fratton Park.

Jewitt-White scored twice for Pompey in pre-season - in a 1-1 draw at Bognor and in a 3-2 victory at Barnet. He was also involved when a Pompey XI lost 1-0 to Gosport at Privett Park in early July.

Gale has known Cowley since their days as rival managers in non-league football - Gale at Hawks and Cowley at Concord Rangers.

‘It’s good that Danny trusts us with his players,’ Gale continued. ‘This move is a no-brainer for me, it’s a win win for everyone.’

The Gosport boss is still trying to bring in an experienced centre half, but admits: ‘It’s so difficult.

‘There’s one I’ve been trying to get across the line for two weeks. He’s 26, he hasn’t got a club, but they money being asked is ridiculous. He’s not that good, otherwise he wouldn’t be without a club.

‘I’m not prepared to do it. There are some good youngsters out there, it’s just a case of getting the right ones.’

Jewitt-White is the third youngster Cowley has sent out on loan to a club in the third tier of non-league football recently.

Goalkeeper Toby Steward, 17, and midfielder Alfie Bridgman, 18, have joined Isthmian League Premier club Bognor, initially until January.

Swindon Supermarine arrive at Privett Park having won their opening two league games, scoring seven goals.

James Harding - Yate Town’s top scorer with 21 strikes in 2021/22 - has netted three times so far, including a brace in last weekend’s 4-1 home win over Hendon.