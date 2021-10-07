Herringshaw hat-trick helps Burrfield end losing run against Mob Albion in Mid-Solent League goal-fest

Burrfields keeper Rob Love is beaten by Alex Lowley's 30-yard screamer. Picture: Barry Zee

He bagged his side’s final three goals in a 5-5 draw, a game where Burrfields twice led but also trailed three times in a roller coaster Division 1 encounter.

Sam Lucus and Jack Palmer were also on target for Burrfields with Harry Potter (2), Alex Lowley, Mike Newman and Luke Musselwhite netting for Mob, whose manager Alex Bone played in goal ‘for the first time in 15 years’.

Lucas put Burrfields ahead with ex-Clanfield and US Portsmouth striker Potter - Mob’s top scorer in their debut MSL campaign in 2020/21 - netting twice to put his side in front.

Herringshaw and Jack Palmer - fresh from his previous week’s 10-goal haul against Old Mill - turned the game on its head again as Burrfields regained the lead.

Mob were level again when Lowley’s 30-yard rocket flew past keeper Rob Love and in off the crossbar. And they were back in front when Newman scored from close range.

Burrfields pushed Herringshaw further forward after losing Palmer with a neck injury, and he equalised at 4-4.

Musselwhite put Mob in front for a third time, but Herringshaw had the final say as Burrfields avoided defeat against Mob for the first time after losing all three fixtures last season.

The game was well refereed by Dan Austin, who usually officiates at a much higher level in Sussex.

MSL newcomers Old Mill endured another miserable defeat. A week after crashing 17-2 to Burrfields, they collapsed 19-0 against Southbourne.

Two players went nap - Daniel McGovern and Richie Hampshire - with Tommy Hedgcock (4) and Ryan Coombes (3) also joining in the spree.

Braden Collins and Josh Bowen completed the rout, where Southbourne had led 12-0 at half-time.

Old Mill have now conceded 59 goals in their opening five MSL fixtures.

The game of the day this weekend is undoubtedly in Division 1 at Farlington.