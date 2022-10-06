Fundraising and Spartan Athletic fought out a 4 - 4 draw in their game at West Liss.

On target for Spartans were Dan Morgan (2), Jamie Robinson and Konner Burns with Chris Chandler, Archie Wadey, Aiden Murray and Sam Sutton replying.

Leaders AFC Hilsea dished out a 19-1 spanking to King George Rovers with goals from half-time sub Ollie Creswell (3), Ross Phelps (3), Brad Willett (3), Owen Oliver (2), Andy Oliver (2), Tim Park (2), James Barron, Max Huntington and an own goal. As usual, Rovers never gave up and were rewarded with a Josh Edwards consolation.

Padnell (blue) v AC Copnor Reserves. Picture: Mike Cooter

Division 1 saw the bottom two play each other and it was North End Cosmos who came out on top with a 6-2 win over Freehouse.

Brendan Ebireri helped himself to four goals with Allan Shaw scoring the other two. Will Connole and Ryan Jenkins replied.

In Division 2 AC Copnor leapfrogged Gosham Rangers at the top of the table with goals from Brad Hartill and Jed Rowe in a 2-0 victory.

Three teams share top spot in Division 3 on nine points.

With leaders Jewellventus involved in Hampshire cup action, Emsworth Town and Coach and Horses Albion both joined them at the top.

Emsworth Town defeated Prince of Wales 5-1 with goals from George Roug (2), Ben Copper, Braden Collins and Luke Davies.

Goals from Tayo Adekoya, Will Bobik, Charlie Smith, Jordan Tate, Reece Thomson and Tommy Tierney saw Albion overcome Pompey Chimes 6-1.

Ryan King hit a hat-trick as Waterlooville Wanders defeated Milton Arms 5-2, Kyle Ashman and Jordan Rayment also netting.

Al’s Bar are top of Division 4 after beating FFC 5-2 thans to goals from Jason Plomer (2), Dean Heir, Dave Newcombe and Louis Wallbridg. Connor Jepson and Jay Lovick replied.

Emsworth Town Reserves gained their first point, coming from 0-3 down to draw 3-3 with Jubilee.

Harry Mack, Callum Reed and Lewis Sandy had put Jubilee in control but Ben Sharp (2) and Josh De Njs replied.

Fort Cumberland moved up to second spot in Division 5 with a 9-3 caning of AFC Eastney.

A first half brace from Jimmy Collins and an outrageous goal from Harvey Burn gave Cumberland with a comfortable lead.

There followed a second-half hat-trick from striker Josh Poole and further goals from Jimmy Gladman, Luca Henderson and a late screamer from right back Ben Mogridge.

Leaders Pelham Arms whacked AFC Prospect Farm Rangers 8-0 with braces from Connor Smith, Alfie Robinson and Naz Stone. Taylor Hanson and Liam Shepherd also netted.

Saturn Royale remain top of Division 6, still with a 100 per cent record, after a 7-2 romp against Chichester United thanks to Louis Jeff (4), Lewes Hahn-Griffiths, George Cartmell and Reuben Line.

In the Hampshire FA Sunday Senior Cup, The Meon, FFTP, Purbrook United and Mother Shipton all progressed.

It was also a 100 per cent record in the Trophy with both Seagull and Old Boys Athletic going through.

In the Hampshire Vase, AFC Fairfields defeated Portsmouth Parks 3-0 with goals from Charlie Bartolo (2) and Brandon Baker.

Cross Keys Athletic beat Co-op Dragons by the same score with goals from Anton Dewing, Dec Horn and an own goal.

Sam Rogers hit a hat-trick as Havant Town put six past Boscombe Celtic A. Jack Hesselwood (2) and an own goal were also on target.

Fleur De Lys defeated Waterlooville Wanderers Reserves 3-1 with goals from Jack Lawton, Jacob Oldfield and Spencer Mayes.