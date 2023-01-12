Horndean boss Birmingham hoping new signings can help his squad go the distance in Wessex League promotion race

Ethan Robb pictured playing for Pompey in the FA Youth Cup against Liverpool in 2018/19. Picture: Colin Farmery

Bognor Regis legend James Crane, who played a few games earlier in the campaign, has joined the club on a permanent basis in a bid to get more regular appearances.

Crane came off the bench during Tuesday’s Portsmouth Senior Cup romp at US Portsmouth Reserves on the 3G pitch at HMS Temeraire, and was among the scorers in an 8-0 romp.

In addition, Birmingham has also signed former Pompey Academy player Ethan Robb, though he has yet to make his debut after arriving from Chichester City.

The weather has ensured the Deans have not played in the league since beating Moneyfields 2-1 at Westleigh Park on December 16. While he was ineligible to face US Portsmouth Reserves as he wasn’t signed on seven days before the tie was initially due to be played in early November.

Last season, Horndean topped the Wessex around the mid-season mark, but were unable to keep up as Hamworthy and Bashley took the two promotion places. In the final reckoning, they finished seven points behind runners-up Bashley with a superior goal difference.

Birmingham is aiming to ensure lightning doesn’t strike twice with Deans currently firmly in the running for a top two finish.

‘Yes, it is a strong squad,’ he told The News. ‘Last year I felt once we got to December and January time we tailed off. We were looking a bit tired and leggy.

‘I wanted to make sure we had enough depth so we could take players out for a game or two if they’re feeling tired.

‘You only have to look at the team who are top (AFC Portchester). What a squad they have got.

‘Moby (Dave Carter, Portchester boss) can rotate his side without weakening it.

‘Yes, it’s frustrating for the players (the rotation policy) but they have to be on board with it. It’s how you manage the players.’

Birmingham took his first-team squad to HMS Temeraire in a bid to get much-needed minutes into legs ahead of this weekend’s Wessex derby trip to Baffins Milton Rovers.

Third-placed Horndean then have a huge fixture next Tuesday, at home to second-placed AFC Stoneham - the Purples currently four points ahead of the Deans having played three more games.

‘I don’t normally go that strong in the Portsmouth Senior Cup,’ said Birmingham, ‘but I felt I had to. We had to get the rustiness out of the players, we had to prepare for games against Baffins and Stoneham.’

Birmingham brought on five subs at half-time, including Crane and Tom Jeffes in central defence in place of Chad Field and Luke Dempsey.

Tommy Tierney, Brandon Miller and Ethan Gee also came on at the interval. Goals came from Sam Hookey (2), Tommy Scutt (penalty), Zack Willett, Harry Jackson, Tierney, Jeffes and Crane.

The Deans were without striker Connor Duffin, serving a one-game suspension for picking up five bookings, and Ash Howes, who had just become a dad.

Along with Robb, those two are in contention to face Baffins, who thumped Horndean 3-0 in an FA Cup tie at the PMC Stadium last August.

‘I said to the players on Tuesday, they’re not just playing for a place in the starting XI, they’re playing for a place in the 16-man squad.’

Horndean still have 21 league games to play, and there are 15 Saturdays left including the forthcoming one.

Only Pagham and Bemerton Heath, who still have 22 league games remaining, have played fewer Wessex Premier matches than the Deans this term.