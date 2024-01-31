Horndean boss Birmingham praises ‘magnificent’ display in Isthmian League draw at undefeated  Cray Valley Paper Mills

Tommy Scutt, right, netted for Horndean at Cray Valley last night. Picture: Keith Woodland

The Deans claimed a 1-1 draw in south east London last night against second-placed Cray Valley Paper Mills.

Cray are one of only three clubs still unbeaten in league action in the top 10 tiers of English football - and the only one in the top eight.

They hit the national headlines earlier this season by holding four tiers higher Charlton to an FA Cup draw at The Valley.

The visitors went close to taking the lead when Connor Duffin hit the woodwork from very close range, before a well-worked corner routine allowed Tommy Scutt to fire them ahead just before the interval.

Cray levelled in the 66th minute when Danny Waldren, who had previously seen a volley disallowed for offside and a header cleared off the line, headed in from a corner.

The game had kicked off half an hour later due to some members of the Horndean squad being stuck in even heavier capital traffic than usual due to rail strikes.

“I’m over the moon (with a point),” saluted Birmingham. “ We were excellent today and, if I’m going to be honest, we’ve been excellent for a long time.

“Our shape was magnificent, we really, really restricted them.

“We had to make a tactical switch around 55-60 mins and, once we’d done that, we got a grip on the game.

“I can’t fault any of my players.. They have come here, they’re undefeated, you can see why they’re undefeated, and we’ve gone toe to toe with them.”