They twice led AFC Portchester in a Wessex League Premier Division fixture at Five Heads Park on Tuesday, through Harry Jackson and Tommy Scutt.

But the Royals - who had entered the game having won their opening 10 league games of 2022/23 - hit back to claim a point through a Brett Pitman double.

They were the first home league goals keeper Cameron Scott had conceded all season, after four straight clean sheets.

Harry Jackson, left, was on the scoresheet as Horndean became the first club this season to take Wessex League points off Premier Division table-toppers AFC Portchester. Picture: Keith Woodland

Portchester could have won it in injury time, Harrison Brook having a goal controversially ruled out by offside.

But Deans boss Michael Birmingham insisted he was disappointed not to have taken all three points.

Asked if he was happy with a draw, he replied: ‘Not really, not after the way we had played.

‘I think Portchester would have been a lot happier with their point.

‘But Mr Pitman only needs half a chance, and he punished us. His movement in the box for the second goal was outstanding.

‘We had more clear cut chances. The game could have been dead by half-time.

‘Against a big, strong, powerful side we gave a good account of ourselves.

‘Teams have to raise their game against Portchester because if they don’t they will get hurt by the quality and the strength in depth that they’ve got.’

The draw saw Portchester open up a three-point lead over Bemerton, with both teams having played 11 matches.

Third-placed Horndean are six points adrift of the Royals but have a game in hand. We could have a fascinating title race on our hands.

‘Nothing is decided in October,’ said Birmingham. ‘There’s still lots to play for. I think the league will be a lot more even this season.

‘I don’t think you’ll see a side run away with it like Hamworthy did last season or when Sholing won it (in 2018/19 by a 35-point margin) - they were in a different postcode to everyone else.’

Horndean’s draw with Portchester was their first of five successive league games against other sides currently in the top nine.

They travel to Brockenhurst on Saturday before welcoming Fareham Town to Five Heads Park next Tuesday.

A home game with AFC Stoneham on November 5 is then followed by a trip to Bemerton Heath.

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s 2-2 draw leaves Pilkington as the only side left in the top 52 divisions of English football still boasting a 100 per cent league record.