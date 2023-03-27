Horndean grab crucial victory at AFC Stoneham in the race for a Wessex League top two finish

Horndean's Zack Willett (white) has now scored 17 goals in his last nine Wessex Premier starts. Picture: Keith Woodland

The pacy striker fired his 38th Premier Division goal of the season - from just 27 starts plus one off the bench - in a huge 1-0 victory at fellow high-fliers Stoneham.

That moved Michael Birmingham’s men to within six points of the second-placed Purples, and still with four games in hand.

It also kept Horndean 13 points adrift of table-topping Portchester, again with four games in hand - and they visit the On-Site Group Stadium on April 8.

The victory reversed last month’s scoreline when Stoneham inflicted a first Five Heads Park league loss on the Deans via a Liam Callaghan strike.

This time it was Horndean’s turn to inflict a first home league loss of the season on Stoneham. Indeed, it was the first time the Purples had lost a Wessex game at home since the end of January 2022 - a Willett treble giving the Deans a 3-1 win!

Not only did the hosts surrender a 23-game undefeated home league run, their 19-game Premier unbeaten run - stretching back to early December - also fell.

‘We done well,’ said Birmingham. ‘When they came to our place we found out a bit about them, and the boys worked hard in training.

‘We got our just rewards. They deserved to win at our place and we deserved to win on Saturday - no team can grumble.

‘All over the park we were at it, we were hungry and played with a good intensity.’

Horndean’s margin of victory could have been greater - Willett missed two other ‘golden’ chances when clean through and Tommy Scutt also fired over the bar from a good position.

Still, the chance Willett did take means he has now belted 17 goals in his last nine Wessex Premier starts, a stunning run including four hat-tricks.

Horndean travel to Baffins Milton Rovers on Tuesday to play the first of their four matches in hand on the top two.

That certainly won’t be easy as Rovers have won seven of their last eight home league games and are targeting a club record equalling fifth placed finish.

Birmingham also hasn’t forgotten last August’s FA Cup visit to the PMC Stadium which ended with a 3-0 defeat.

‘We got slapped silly that day,’ he recalled. ‘It will be a tough, tough game. No matter who you play - Alresford, Stoneham, Baffins, Portchester - you’ve got to give them respect.

‘It’s no good getting a good result (at Stoneham) if you don’t then follow it up with another performance and result.