Horndean's Zack Willett, right, hit a hat-trick last January when Horndean won 3-1 at AFC Stoneham. Picture: Sam Stephenson

The Purples arrive having taken over second spot from the Deans in recent weeks due to six successive wins.

All those have come on their 3G home pitch, while wet weather has ensured Horndean have not played a league game since December 16.

Stoneham have played three times since then, beating Christchurch 2-0, Alresford 9-1 and Cowes Sports 2-1 to move four points clear of Horndean, albeit having played three more fixtures.

But the Purples required two goals in the closing stages, including a stoppage time winner, to maintain their 100 per cent home record last time out against Cowes.

Stoneham have won all 10 of their home Wessex fixtures this season, and are unbeaten at home in Wessex action for almost 12 months.

Indeed, the last team to beat them at home was Horndean, courtesy of Zack Willett’s treble in a 3-1 victory on January 29 2022.

After that, Stoneham only lost one of their final 14 Wessex games of last season, and have rattled off 16 wins in 20 games this term.

Horndean, though, are also in stunning form. Since their only league loss of 2022/23 at Hythe on September 3, Michael Birmingham’s men have rattled off 12 wins (including the last five in a row) and two draws (against leaders AFC Portchester and fourth-placed Bemerton).

Only one team - Bristolians Cribbs - have conceded fewer goals across the 16 step 5 divisions in English football than Horndean’s nine this term.

They also have a better points-per-game record than 10 of the other 15 divisional table-toppers.

But with unbeaten Portchester continuing to set a blistering pace at the top, Horndean could be playing for second place - enough to clinch a play-off tie against a step 4 club for the right to be included in the 2023/24 Southern League fixture list.

As it stands, Stoneham are the main rivals to Horndean for that second spot, though Bemerton are four points behind having played the same amount of matches. A fascinating run-in looks assured at this stage.

Stoneham have recently dual signed striker Lewis Ross from Bashley, where he was their top scorer last season with 22 league and cup goals.

Horndean, however, now have Bognor Regis legend James Crane available on a permanent basis while former Pompey Academy midfielder Ethan Robb also awaits his debut after signing on before Christmas.

Stoneham can boast Duarte Martins, who with 28 league and cup goals is the second highest scoring striker in the division, behind Portchester’s 35-goal Brett Pitman. But while Pitman has netted 29 times in the league, Martins has ‘just’ 14 in Wessex action.

Elsewhere in the Wessex Premier on Tuesday, Fareham Town host improving Blackfield & Langley at Cams Alders.

The Watersiders have won their last two games - the same amount as they won in their opening 17 league fixtures.

One-time Pompey Academy striker Sam Woodward struck a hat-trick in a 6-2 win over Brockenhurst.

The same player then bagged a 96th minute decider in a 2-1 home victory over Christchurch.

Blackfield have also signed veteran striker Craig McAllister, 42, who this time last year was playing for Baffins Milton Rovers.