Horndean narrow Portchester’s lead with 11th win in 13 Wessex League matches against Fareham Town

Action from Horndean's 3-1 win against Fareham last night. Picture by Ken Walker

Goals from Sam Hookey, Tommy Scutt and top scorer Zack Willett gave the Deans a 3-1 Five Heads Park success against Fareham Town.

Michael Birmingham’s side are now eight points adrift of the table-topping Royals, but have a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘PO postcode derbies are never easy games,’ said Birmingham. ‘It was an ugly, grind it out result, we showed good character.

Tommy Scutt (out of picture) puts Horndean 2-1 up against Fareham last night. Picture by Ken Walker

‘Fareham settled better than we did and we scored from one of only a couple of first half opportunities.’

That came shortly after the 20-minute mark when Willett set up Hookey to score for the third game running - after the midfielder had failed to score at all in over 40 appearances in 2021/22!

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Creeksiders levelled shortly after the restart with a great 30-yard strike from Charlie Cooper down the slope that went in off a post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action from Horndean's 3-1 win against Fareham last night. Picture by Ken Walker

It was only the eighth goal Horndean have conceded in 16 league fixtures this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parity didn’t last long; within a few minutes, Tommy Scutt bent a free-kick into the top corner. ‘That knocked the stuffing out of Fareham,’ remarked Birmingham. ‘We controlled the game after that.’

Victory was sealed in the 75th minute when Willett converted his 21st league and cup goal of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One downside for the Deans were injuries suffered to Ben Anderson (ankle) and Scutt (hamstring) - putting doubts over their availability for another PO derby this Saturday, at home to Baffins Milton Rovers.