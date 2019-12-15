Horndean's draw with Lymington Town 'felt like a defeat'... further weather frustration for Baffins Milton Rovers

Have your say

Boss Michael Birmingham was frustrated as Horndean were pegged back to a 1-1 draw against Lymington Town in the New Forest.

The visitors led through a 50th-minute goal by Greg Peel, but the hosts levelled three minutes from the end through Dom Falco’s, who netted his 15th goal of the season in all competitions.

‘It felt like a loss afterwards,’ said Birmingham.

‘Our goalkeeper hadn't had a save to make all game.

‘We make one mistake at the end and were punished for it.

‘The pitch wasn't great and with the wind swirling it was difficult to get the ball down.

‘Lymington were the same all game, playing very direct.

‘In the first half, we weren't very good and looked off the pace.

‘We were passing the buck with players looking for somebody else to do something.

‘At half-time, we emphasised the need to be braver and getting onto the front foot.

‘Within five minutes we got ourselves in front and had chances after that.’

Baffins Milton Rovers fell victim to the weather once again as their home game against Bournemouth Poppies was postponed due to a waterlogged PMC Stadium pitch.

Baffins have lost their last three home games to bad weather – and have only played six home league matches this term.

It is not an unusual circumstance, though.

This time last season Baffins had again played just six home league games out of 19.