Horndean take chance to experiment as they beat Moneyfields to reach Portsmouth Senior Cup semi-finals

Ethan Robb, pictured in his Academy days at Pompey, was a makeshift centre half as Horndean beat Moneyfields in the Portsmouth Senior Cup. Picture: Habibur Rahman

He deployed striker Rudi Blankson and holding midfielder Ethan Robb in central defence during last night’s 2-1 home win over Moneyfields.

In addition, he gave teenager Logan O’Donnell and new signing Ellis Grant 45 minutes each in goal.

Moneys went ahead in the second half through a Steve Hutchings penalty, but the Deans hit back through Tommy Scutt and sub Zack Willett.

They now join AFC Portchester, Fareham Town and Fleetlands in the last four.

‘To be honest, I didn’t care about the result,’ Birmingham told The News. ‘I was more concerned about the performance.

‘I’ve always liked Rudi as a centre half, he played there when he came on at Bournemouth Poppies in the Vase.

‘It was about seeing what options we had if we were missing a couple of centre halves through injury, suspension, holiday.

‘Tommy Jeffes failed a fitness test and Luke Dempsey failed a fitness test so I couldn’t risk Chad Field.

‘I wanted to see Ethan Gee playing at left back and I wanted to see what the two goalkeepers could do.’

Field sat on the bench throughout, so can expect to start in this weekend’s Wessex Premier visit to US Portsmouth.

Regarding the game, which gave Horndean their third win over Moneys this season, Birmingham added: ‘It was alright.

‘It was scrappy at times, the ball turnover was high in the first half.

‘I always felt we were in control, even when the King (Hutchings) scored I didn’t think we’d lose.’

Hutchings opened the scoring on 67 minutes, firing a spot-kick past his former Dover Road colleague Grant after Blanskon had fouled Ryan Pennery.

