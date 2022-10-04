Horndean’s great FA Youth Cup adventure continues after Liam Brewer hits hat-trick in third successive five-goal victory

The striker’s treble helped the Deans to a 5-0 home second qualifying round win over Portland United at Five Heads Park.

Ethan Kent grabbed the other two goals as Horndean went nap for the third time in a row in this season’s tournament.

They had previously recorded 5-1 victories against Dorchester Town and Moneyfields.

Liam Brewer in action for the Havant & Waterlooville Academy last season. Picture by Dave Haines

Portland played the last 10 minutes with only 10 men after their keeper went off injured after hurting his hand saving a Haidon Davies shot. But they were already trailing 5-0 at that stage.

Deans’ next test is another home tie against Chippenham Town next Tuesday (7pm). Win that and they progress to the first round proper draw where the 48 League One and League Two clubs - including Portsmouth - enter the competition.

The 44 Premier League and Championship clubs come in at the third round proper stage.

This is only the second time Horndean have ever entered the Youth Cup. Last season a mixture of the club’s two Under-18 teams - one managed by Jason Harris and the other by Liam Kimber - were knocked out in the first qualifying round by AFC Stoneham.

Brewer joined Horndean’s youth section in the summer after helping Baffins Milton Rovers win the Hampshire Development U18 East Division title.

Brewer is still registered for the Baffins first team, and has made one sub appearance for the Wessex League Premier club this term.

Elsewhere, Horndean trio Peter Hodgkins, Isaac Bello and Joe Moore are registered with Isthmian League club Chichester City.