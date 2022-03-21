Host of former Pompey and Saints stars taking part in charity game at Fareham Town FC in memory of Jon Gittens

Jon Gittens during his time as Fareham Town manager.

They are taking part in a charity match against a team of ex Fareham players in memory of Jon Gittens.

The former centre half played for both Pompey and Saints during a professional career spanning over 400 matches. He also appeared for Middlesbrough, Swindon - he was part of the team managed by Ossie Ardiles that won the Division 2 play-off final at Wembley in 1990 - Torquay and Exeter.

After his playing days were over, Gittens managed Fareham between 2002-2004 - guiding them to the Hampshire Senior Cup final in his last season, where they lost to Farnborough at St Mary’s. He later took charge of another Wessex League club, Blackfield & Langley, for three years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly, Gittens passed away in May 2019. He was only 55.

Among the former Fratton Park favourites confirmed to play in the charity game at Cams Alders on Sunday, April 17 - Easter Sunday - are Guy Whittingham, Vince Hilaire, Deon Burton and Eastleigh manager Lee Bradbury.

Blues legends Linvoy Primus and Alan Knight will be present, but not playing.

Among the ex-Saints contingent are Glenn Cockerill, Jason Dodd, Jo Tessem, Neil Maddison and Andy Cook, who also spent time with Pompey.

The Fareham squad will be managed by ex-Pompey and England winger Mark Chamberlain, Marc Dack and Anthony Adams.

Fareham squad: Lee Webber, Gary Franklin, Mo Stuart, Darren Watts, Jonathan Keough, Bjay Green, Danny Thompson, David Rowe, Fouad Hamodu, James Musselwhite, Wayne Boud, Phil Roscoe, Darren Clark, James Bosbury, Rob Cox, Bill Coates, Ross Bottomley, Ian Rew, Stuart Hensman, Tim Brown, Paul Morby, Hope Sea, Shaun Hughes, Paul Russell, Tyrone Carl Hoare, Jamie Neill, Louie Martin, Lee Waterman, Peter Smith,Tim Brown and Scott Thornton.

Ex-pros squad: Lee Bradbury, Deon Burton, Jimmy Gilligan, Danny Hounsell, Dave Waterman, Gerry Forrest, Paul Walsh, Guy Butters, Paul Hall, Robbie Pethick, Guy Whittingham, Matt Hussey, Mickey Ross, Dave Birmingham, Shaun Gale, Vince Hillaire, Glenn Cockerill, Jamie Webb, Greg Llewellyn, Jo Tessem, Jason Dodd, Andy Cook, Steve Baker, Mark Blake, David Hughes, Neil Maddison, Michael Kurn, Dave Motteanne, Brian Howard and Daniel Hampton.

Players attending but not playing: Micky Hazard, Geoff Pike, Paul Davis, Steve Moran, Linvoy Primus, Alan Knight, Micky Adams, Nicky Banger, Dean Radford and Reuben Agboola.

Entry is £5 adults (cash only) with children admitted free. Kick off is at 2pm with the game consisting of two halves of 35 minutes with rolling subs. All gate monies go to Cancer Research.