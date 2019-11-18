Have your say

Copa90 have produced high-end documentaries focusing on derby clashes around the world, and Portsmouth and Southampton’s fierce clash in the Carabao Cup is the latest to be featured.

Filming took place in both Portsmouth and Southampton prior to the fiery fixture, and the full documentary was released on Sunday, November 17.

An hour-long epic, the documentary looks at the history and rivalry between the Blues and Southampton in granular detail.

The match was a disappointing one for Pompey, but luckily for the Fratton Park faithful, the documentary prefers to focus on the fan culture and history between the sides.

The documentary is free to watch on YouTube, and is an essential watch for any die-hard Blues fan.

How to watch the documentary?

The documentary can be found on Copa90’s YouTube page, which you can access here.