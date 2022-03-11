Cosham Trades score during their 4-2 Challenge Cup win against Bedhampton. Picture: Kevin Shipp.

Hawks, fourth in Division 5, took on Division 6 promotion chasers Hatton Rovers and triumphed 4-2.

Rovers started brighter and had a goal disallowed early on but, with his first touch after replacing the injured Mitch Coleman, Howe opened the scoring.

Hawks continued to pile on the pressure with Sam Bruce missing an open goal and Oliver McCormack hitting the post.

Ross Phelps (yellow) scores one of his five goals for Freehouse against King George Rovers. Picture by Kevin Shipp

But it wasn't long before they doubled their lead when Howe got his second from close range.

After the break Jake Burfoot replaced McCormack and soon added a third before Howe completed his hat-trick.

Deon Newby grabbed a late consolation double.

In the same tournament, AFC Eastney Reserves enjoyed a 3-0 win over fellow Division 6 side Padnell Rovers thanks to goals from Bailey Williams, Josh Perkins and Dan Langley.

The other tie played saw ACFC and Freehouse A go into extra time with Freehouse eventually winning 4-3. Conor Higgs (2), Chris Browne and Jordan Lane were on target with Milad Hashemi, Tom Wingham and Adam Cooper replying.

CoPSL side Shepherd’s Crook are through to the semi-finals of the Portsmouth & District FA Trophy Cup. Two goals from Billy Green and one from Toby Sargeant gave them a 3-2 victory over Gosport, Fareham & Solent League side Bridgemary Borough Colts.

Five different players were on target for Jubilee Reserves in their 5-2 London Cup quarter final win against Seagull Reserves. Charlie Cooper, Harvey Hughes, Ashley Meade, Jordan Reed and Lewis Sandy netted with Conner Rowe and Harry Nesbitt replying.

Also progressing to the last four were Portchester Royals after a 2-0 victory against Bransbury Wanderers.

In Division 6, King George Rovers faced a Freehouse B side who had hammered them 26-0 earlier in the season.

This time it was double figures again, but the 10-0 result was a big improvement for Rovers.

Freehouse netted five times in each half with Ross Phelps hitting a first half treble, including a sumptuous acrobatic overhead kick. Ben Pascoe and a shot through the goalkeeper’s legs from Rhys Jones provided further first-half goals.

Phelps completed a nap hand in the second period with Pascoe’s hat-trick taking him to the top of the Division 6 scoring charts with 25 goals. Midfielder Gulusan Karapinar rounded off the scoring.

Only four points separate the top five in Division 3. Leaders AC Copnor are on 25 points after a 4-0 victory over North End Lions, with goals from Brad Hartill, Dan Hayter and Thom Lorenz (2).

Warren Wanderers could have gone top but they had to share three points apiece in a double banker with Fratton Trades, losing the first game 2-1 and winning the second 3-1.

Jubilee are now level on points with Warren after trouncing Waterlooville Wanderers 6-1, Harry Spanner hitting a hat-trick. Mother Shipton and Portchester Royals are also in the promotion mix.