Huge contrast to last visit as Portchester travel to Moneyfields aiming to continue stunning Wessex League run

Joe Briggs, left, in action with Conor Bailey during Moneyfields' 5-3 Dover Road win against Portchester in November 2021. The Royals have only suffered one away league loss since then. Picture: Stuart Martin

That loss, on November 20 2021, meant the Royals had picked up just 25 points from their opening 18 league fixtures.

The contrast could hardly be greater as Portchester get ready to travel to Moneys again on Bank Holiday Tuesday (3pm) - albeit to Hawks’ Westleigh Park HQ which the Portsmouth club are using as a base until the end of the season.

Dave Carter’s table-toppers will enter the fixture having won 17 and drawn one of their 18 Premier games in 2022/23 - banking 52 points compared to 25 at the same stage last term.

Though football clubs measure their success in seasons, the Royals have enjoyed a wonderful 2022 - winning 29, drawing four and losing just three of their 36 games in the calendar year with one to go. In those games they have plundered 121 goals and conceded 44.

Away from home, Portchy have only suffered one defeat in 19 league games - winning 15 of those matches - since that 5-3 reverse at Carter’s former stomping ground 13 months ago. That was a 4-1 loss at eventually promoted Bashley on February 12.

Moneys will be without some key players as they aim to become the first side to beat Portchester in Wessex action since champions Hamworthy dished out a 4-1 beating at the On-Site Group Stadium on April 9.

Striker Dec Seiden and defender Jack Chandler are both suspended as a result of red cards in Moneys’ last two league games - defeats at AFC Stoneham and at home to Horndean.

Centre half Tom Cain, once of the Royals, remains sidelined with a broken collarbone, meaning ex-Portchy regular Craig Hardy could make his second appearance alongside Jack Lee.

Club record goalscorer Steve Hutchings, meanwhile, remains absent through injury, as do long-term injured trio Joe Briggs, James Franklyn and Elliott Turnbull.

No such worries for Portchester, though, who only have Ashton Leigh on the treatment table.

Former captain Steve Ramsey has returned from a ‘loan’ spell at Baffins Milton Rovers to provide even more experience to a squad brimming with it.

Moneys and Portchy are the only two Portsmouth area Premier clubs in action on Tuesday.

