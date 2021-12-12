'Hurt' Tommy Tierney produces for Horndean after recent droppings to play starring role in Bournemouth win

Tommy Tierney hit a hat-trick in Horndean's win at Bournemouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 100721-27)

Tierney, whose previous start for the Deans from the outset came in last month's league win at Alton, showed his star qualities in the triumph.

Leading scorer Connor Duffin, returning after a one-match suspension, grabbed the other goal from the penalty spot as the Deans moved back above Brockenhurst and top of the Wessex Premier.

Now Horndean boss Michael Birmingham is keen to see more of the qualities Tierney displayed at Bournemouth.

He said: ‘One thing you know with Tommy - Tommy is a very, very talented player. There are other aspects of his game we have to work on, but I think his reaction yesterday showed being on the bench the past couple of games has hurt him.

‘We had a good reaction, it’s what we need more from Tommy Tierney.’

Things weren't looking good for Horndean, conceding five goals and suffering defeats in each of their previous two outings prior to the trip, when captain Ash Howes was shown a straight red card on 36 minutes.

However, Tierney got the first of his treble four minutes before the break to hand the visitors a half-time lead.

Duffin dusted himself down after being fouled in the area to fire home goal number 27 of the season to double the Deans' lead just two minutes after the restart.

The hosts then had Bruno Manuel dismissed after 68 minutes but Jonathan Efedje's stunning strike made it 2-1 with 19 minutes to play.

But Tierney would get his second on 79 minutes before completing his hat-trick in stoppage-time.