'I can't believe I'm looking at the same team' - more of the same as Baffins Milton Rovers' struggles continue with defeat on trip to Isle of Wight to face Cowes Sports

Baffins boss Shaun Wilkinson. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080820-18)

A wretched recent run of results continued for Baffins as they were beaten 2-0 at Cowes Sports last night - meaning they've collected just two points from a possible 15 in their past five league outings.

And just a matter of weeks after Wilkinson was talking of his side as serious title contenders, he is now saying he sees a group of players barely recognisable from those who put them in such a strong position earlier in the season.

With games against leaders Horndean, sixth-placed AFC Stoneham and Brockenhurst - who climbed above them to move third in the table after last night's results - to come in quick succession, the Baffins boss stressed a major improvement is now required.

Wilkinson said: ‘We just need to break the cycle and get a win, they don’t become bad players overnight, form is everything and we’re out of form at the minute.

‘We need people to take responsibility. There’s only so much you can do, it’s the same players, the same system - the mojo has gone - it needs something from somewhere to get that back.

‘I can’t believe I’m looking at the same team, the same players from like two weeks ago - it’s day and night.

‘I don’t think we recovered from that (conceding late in US Portsmouth draw), we’ve lost every game since that.

‘You drag yourself back into the Fareham game and in the last 10 minutes we exploded, the disappointing thing for me – no disrespect to the opposition – but Portland and Cowes - we’ve not managed to score against them.