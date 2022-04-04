Dave Evans, left, came on as a sub and scored for Moneyfelds Reserves on Saturday, before netting a hat-trick for the Under-18s against Fareham at Cams Alders yesterday. Picture: Keith Woodland (030421-458)

Leaders Denmead were thrashed 5-1 at Front Lawn by Stockbridge in their final game of their debut Senior Division campaign. It was only their fourth loss in 30 league games, and easily their heaviest.

Moneyfields took full advantage by beating Winchester Castle 3-0 at Petersfield School to scissor the gap on Denmead to four points. And Moneys still have three games in hand.

Colden Common - nine points adrift of Moneys with three games in hand - remain title outsiders after a 2-1 win over Liphook.

If Moneys and Common both win all their remaining games, they will finish locked together on 73 points. But Moneys currently have a plus 18 better goal difference that could prove crucial.

On paper, Moneys also have an easier run-in with Common still to play top six trio Fleetlands, Stockbridge and Locks Heath.

Returning to action just three days after a 4-3 HPL Cup semi-final loss to Locks, Moneys took a first half lead against Castle through striker Finn Gibbs.

Liam Kyle, who had seen a penalty saved against Locks, doubled the lead from the spot in the second half.

Youth teamer Dave Evans, on for Gibbs, completed the scoring.

‘It was much better,’ reported Moneys boss Lee Mould. ‘They couldn’t have complained if it had been eight or nine.

‘In the first half we were the most wasteful in front of goal I’ve seen all season.

‘Sometimes when you miss chances it can come back to bite you if you have a mad five or ten minutes.

‘But it was a stress-free second half. We were on the front foot defensively, we controlled the midfield and kept the ball up front.’

Regarding Denmead’s result, Mould added: ‘I certainly didn’t expect that. I was half-hoping for a draw perhaps.

‘It’s still in our own hands, but if we don’t do the business in our last three games it (Denmead loss) will be pointless.

Next up for Moneys is a trip to mid-table Sway. Gibbs (ankle) and centre half Stanlie Hopkins (ribs) are doubts while Kieran Dowell and Raff Boyd-Kerr are unavailable.

‘Sway are a funny side, hit and miss,’ said Mould. ‘They could cause us problems.

‘It (the title) is not going to be given to us by anyone.’

Meanwhile, it was a good weekend for Evans; a day after scoring against Winchester, he hit a hat-trick for the under-18s in a 5-0 Hampshire Development East victory against Fareham Town at Cams Alders.

Remaining games

Moneyfields: Sway (A), Stockbridge (A), Locks Heath (H).