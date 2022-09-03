Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers suffered a 5-1 home defeat to two tiers higher Winchester City in their first-ever FA Cup first qualifying round tie last night.

A late penalty from Charlie Oakwell provided Baffins’ sole consolation after the Southern League Premier South newcomers had shown a more clinical edge.

Thompson was left to rue an early chance when captain Jason Parish clipped the outside of a post before City took a 19th minute lead through Max Smith.

Baffins captain Jason Parish (middle) in FA Cup action against Winchester City. Picture: Sarah Standing

Silvano Obeng - who netted almost 40 goals for Baffins’ Wessex League Premier rivals Brockenhurst last season - doubled the advantage before half-time.

Henry Brooks, sub Dan Nield and a 99th minute own goal completed City’s nap hand.

The large amount of stoppage time was due to Baffins sub Dillon North being stretchered off with a dislocated shoulder.

‘We knew it was going to be a difficult game,’ said Thompson. ‘They’re a very good side with well established Southern League players.

Baffins' Miles Everett in FA Cup action against Winchester City. Picture: Sarah Standing

‘But I couldn’t be any prouder of my players, they gave it everything. I don’t think 5-1 was a true reflection of the game.

‘We were 2-0 down at half-time and that was a little harsh on us, we’d created the better opportunities.

‘It was a decent performance, we created four or five good chances - but they took their chances and we didn’t.’

Baffins will bank £3,319 from their FA Cup run, plus the memories of a stunning home preliminary qualifying round win over Horndean.

Baffins' Rob Evans in FA Cup action against Winchester City. Picture: Sarah Standing

‘It’s been brilliant for the club,’ said Thompson. ‘I’m proud of everyone, on and off the pitch. There’s a buzz around the place now because we’ve had this little run.

‘I’m not making excuses, but we’re a new side - there’s 20 new players - and it’s going to take time to gel. But we’re improving with every game.’

Thompson said ex-Fleetlands player North - ‘different class’ in the 5-0 midweek Wessex League Cup win at Whitchurch - was close to starting last night.

As it was, he came on in the second half on the right side of a front three - before suffering the same injury as colleague Brad Gale had in the FA Cup success against Horndean.

Baffins Milton Rovers v Winchester City. Picture: Sarah Standing

‘I couldn’t believe it,’ Thompson said. ‘It was almost exactly the same area of the pitch where Brad was injured. But his shoulder was popped straight back in - they couldn’t do that with Dillon.

‘It’s a nasty-looking one, he could be out for six to eight weeks. He’ll be a big loss.’

Baffins now return to Wessex Premier League action next midweek hoping it’s a case of third time lucky.

So far, they have played two league games, both at home, and lost both 3-0, to Hamble and Stoneham.