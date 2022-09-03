‘I couldn’t be any prouder of my players’ – Baffins Milton Rovers boss Thompson after history-making FA Cup run is ended by Winchester City
Baffins Milton Rovers boss Danny Thompson was ‘proud’ of his squad after the club’s history-making FA Cup run was ended in a Hampshire derby.
Rovers suffered a 5-1 home defeat to two tiers higher Winchester City in their first-ever FA Cup first qualifying round tie last night.
A late penalty from Charlie Oakwell provided Baffins’ sole consolation after the Southern League Premier South newcomers had shown a more clinical edge.
Thompson was left to rue an early chance when captain Jason Parish clipped the outside of a post before City took a 19th minute lead through Max Smith.
Silvano Obeng - who netted almost 40 goals for Baffins’ Wessex League Premier rivals Brockenhurst last season - doubled the advantage before half-time.
Henry Brooks, sub Dan Nield and a 99th minute own goal completed City’s nap hand.
The large amount of stoppage time was due to Baffins sub Dillon North being stretchered off with a dislocated shoulder.
‘We knew it was going to be a difficult game,’ said Thompson. ‘They’re a very good side with well established Southern League players.
‘But I couldn’t be any prouder of my players, they gave it everything. I don’t think 5-1 was a true reflection of the game.
‘We were 2-0 down at half-time and that was a little harsh on us, we’d created the better opportunities.
‘It was a decent performance, we created four or five good chances - but they took their chances and we didn’t.’
Baffins will bank £3,319 from their FA Cup run, plus the memories of a stunning home preliminary qualifying round win over Horndean.
‘It’s been brilliant for the club,’ said Thompson. ‘I’m proud of everyone, on and off the pitch. There’s a buzz around the place now because we’ve had this little run.
‘I’m not making excuses, but we’re a new side - there’s 20 new players - and it’s going to take time to gel. But we’re improving with every game.’
Thompson said ex-Fleetlands player North - ‘different class’ in the 5-0 midweek Wessex League Cup win at Whitchurch - was close to starting last night.
As it was, he came on in the second half on the right side of a front three - before suffering the same injury as colleague Brad Gale had in the FA Cup success against Horndean.
‘I couldn’t believe it,’ Thompson said. ‘It was almost exactly the same area of the pitch where Brad was injured. But his shoulder was popped straight back in - they couldn’t do that with Dillon.
‘It’s a nasty-looking one, he could be out for six to eight weeks. He’ll be a big loss.’
Baffins now return to Wessex Premier League action next midweek hoping it’s a case of third time lucky.
So far, they have played two league games, both at home, and lost both 3-0, to Hamble and Stoneham.
It doesn’t promise to get any easier either, as joint-leaders AFC Portchester visit the PMC Stadium next Tuesday!