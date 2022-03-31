Fleetlands' Brandon Rogers, left, in action against former club Moneyfields during last weekend's win that took Fleetlands into the top three of the Hampshire Premier League's Senior Division. Picture by Dave Bodymore

The Coptermen are one of three Hampshire Premier League Senior Division clubs who have applied for promotion to step 6.

Having facilities good enough for a potential jump up the non-league pyramid are a prerequisite.

And Fleetlands chairman Iain Sellstrom was very relieved when a three-man inspection panel gave Lederle Lane the metaphorical thumbs up.

‘It’s great news,’ he told The News. ‘It was three or four weeks of hard work.

‘A few weeks ago I didn’t think we’d get there, but we got a lot of help from the local community and local contractors.

‘Some of the contractors did work for free … it must be hellish for some clubs to afford it all.

‘If you go up, you’re then eligible for more funding - it becomes a chicken and egg situation.’

Fleetlands took delivery of a new changing room facility only last Friday, with their previous one now being used by the away team.

The club have installed floodlights, but they have never been used for a game. Currently run off a generator, Sellstrom is planning to run them off mains electricity for next season.

Improvements have been made to the existing clubhouse in the past 12 months, but there are plans to build a brand new one. There is no time frame on the newbuild, though.

That is not the case, though, regarding a covered seating area.

At present, Fleetlands have the necessary cover for 50 standing spectators. But by the start of the 2023/24 season, if promoted, they will need to have erected a covered stand with at least 50 seats.

Sellstrom said that would be built opposite the current covered area. When asked how big it would be, he replied: ‘It depends what we can afford and how much space they give us.’

‘They’ in this case are the MOD, who own the land. In any case, an adjoining golf course limits how big a structure Fleetlands could erect.

Five clubs have applied to the Wessex - Fleetlands, Denmead and Stockbridge from the HPL and Dorset Premier League duo Hamworthy Recreation and Dorchester Sports.

Sellstrom said: ‘I’m thinking they will promote one from Dorset and one from Hampshire.

‘I’d say Hamworthy are a shoo-in.’

Recreation are 16 points clear at the top of their division, having won 28 of their 30 league fixtures. Dorchester Sports are third.