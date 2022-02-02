'I don't know what Fraser must have been going through' - Moneyfields assistant manager Fraser Quirke can only watch on as son Cameron nets dramatic late leveller for opponents US Portsmouth

Father Fraser, part of the Moneys' coaching set up, could only watch on as son Cameron struck in stoppage-time to snatch a point for USP boss Tom Grice's men in a six-goal thriller at the Victory Stadium.

It was a night all about footballing connections as the familiar foes faced off for their second Wessex Premier meeting of the season - after Moneyfields had eased to a 4-1 win at Dover Road earlier in the campaign.

For now Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull is was the first return to the site of his US Portsmouth FA Vase semi-final defeat in May prior to his summer departure.

US Portsmouth's Cameron Quirke's late strike salvaged a draw against Moneyfields Picture: Neil Marshall

While all three of Moneys' scorers on the night – Tyler Moret, Dec Seiden and James Franklyn – were at the Victory Stadium under Turnbull last term - with six of Moneyfields' starters on the night playing for US Portsmouth last season.

But among all the various connections between the Portsmouth-based club's, it was the Quirke family tale of son Cameron stopping dad Fraser's Moneyfields from securing victory which stole the headlines.

Turnbull said: ‘I don’t know what Fraser must have been going through. I don’t know how Fraser felt, it must have been a different set of emotions for him.

‘We created enough chances to win four games of football. But the old adage, if you don’t take your chances and gift goals like we gifted again last night, as a collective, then you’re going to get punished - simple as, really.

Moneyfields assistant manager Fraser Quirke Picture: Dave Bodymore

‘Don’t get me wrong, they scored their two goals, we were 2-0 down, we dug ourselves back out but we’ve got to be putting sides like that to bed.’

The last-gasp draw saw Grice's men extend their unbeaten Wessex Premier run to five matches.

And the US Portsmouth boss believes the dramatic last strike will have provided a sweet moment for Cameron Quirke, who was restricted to just two appearances under Turnbull at the Victory Stadium last term. Grice beamed: ‘Ultimately, in the 92nd-minute Cameron scored in, it was absolute scenes.

‘What you’ve got to remember is Cam Quirke had players in front of him under Glenn last season (at US Portsmouth).

‘This season, Cam’s had a good run of games and it’s completely transformed him and he’s been one of our most consistent players.