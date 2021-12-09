'I think we're an attractive proposition to players' - Baffins Milton Rovers boss Shaun Wilkinson keen to bolster squad depth in bid to maintain Wessex Premier title charge

Billy Connor has left Baffins Milton Rovers. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (241020-32)

The Baffins boss has identified a need to bolster his options defensively with the club operating without a recognised left-back all season.

Wilkinson also wants to bring in additional cover at centre-back after Rudi Blankson was forced to fill that role in the recent absence of Lee Molyneaux.

Ideally, Wilkinson would like to bolster his playing options within the next couple of weeks – although he stressed any signing must improve what he already has at his disposal.

And the Baffins boss believes his side, who inflicted a first Wessex Premier defeat of the season last weekend on Hamworthy and could move up a place to third with a win over Alresford on Saturday, would be an attractive proposition for a number of players.

Wilkinson said: ‘I do really need to add to the squad, definitely, in the next couple of weeks. We desperately need one or two additions.

‘Although Rhys Lloyd has done fantastic all season, we’ve been playing all season with no left-back. We probably need cover at the back there because we’ve got a back four, who’ve been absolutely fantastic this season, but with no real back-up.

‘We’ve got no real cover at centre-half or at full-back. We can put over players there but it’s not the same.

‘We’re in a good position, I think we’re an attractive proposition to players, but I only want to bring in what’s going to improve us.

‘I’m on the lookout for the right ones. I won’t just be looking to bring people in for the sake of it.

‘I’ve got good contacts higher up the pyramid, I’ll have to have a look who’s playing and not, see if we can get someone from a higher level who’s going to improve us. If it’s from the same level, I’ll look to get them to see us through until the end of the season.’

Fourth-placed Baffins will be looking to keep the pressure on leaders Brockenhurst and third-placed Hamworthy, with both clubs involved in FA Vase matches this weekend.

It means Wilkinson's side will be guaranteed to climb to third with a win which would move them just three points off table-toppers Brock with a game in hand.

Yet the Baffins boss will be taking nothing for granted against an Alresford side he rates as one of the best his squad have faced this season.