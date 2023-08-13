Tommy Scutt, right, is congratulated after one of his two goals at Three Bridges. Picture by Martyn White

Trailing 2-0 at Sussex club Three Bridges at the interval, a Tommy Scutt brace helped Deans to a point in their first Isthmian League South East fixture.

‘We would have taken that before the game,’ declared Birmingham.

‘At half-time I still felt we could take the three points, even at 2-0 down.

‘The lads were magnificent in the second half, I’m immensely proud of them.

‘They showed good character, good discipline.

‘Jordan Pile was excellent when he came on, he changed the game for us.’

Former Moneyfields midfielder Pile was a half-time sub for Gosport Borough defender Finn Walsh-Smith as Birmingham changed it tactically.

A second change saw last season’s leading Wessex League goalscorer, Zack Willett, introduced for Harry Jackson on 63 minutes.

Within seconds, Horndean were back in the game - Rudi Blankson’s cut back finished off by Scutt.

And parity was restored on 70 minutes when Scutt rifled a 30-yarder into the top corner.

Birmingham has mainly kept faith with the players who created club history last season by winning the Wessex League Premier title.

There were only two close season signings in the starting XI – centre half Walsh-Smith and former Stoneham full-back Cade Dyer.

Three other new faces – Dan Sibley, Jake Wright and Pile – were on the bench.