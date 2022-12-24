In-form Eastbourne Borough provide stiff Bank Holiday double test of Hawks’ National League South title credentials

Mo Faal celebrates one of his 12 NLS goals this season. Picture by Dave Haines

The in-form Sussex club arrive at Westleigh Park on Boxing Day joint top of the form table, with the reverse fixture taking place on January 1.

Along with St Albans and Weymouth, Eastbourne have taken 13 points from their last six NLS matches.

That’s a run which has seen Danny Bloor’s men surprise table-topping Ebbsfleet away from home, and taken Boro into the play-off zone.

Fleet’s shock loss at lowly Chesham on Tuesday means Hawks sat down for their Christmas Day meal just two points adrift of the leaders, having played a game more.

So far this season, with Boxing Day’s game representing the halfway point of the league campaign, Hawks are averaging 2.09 points per game.

Boss Paul Doswell has always maintained that an average of two points per game is title-winning form.

He will also be fully aware that his side’s Westleigh Park form needs to improve, and soon.

Hawks have suffered four defeats in their last seven home league games - the run is extended to five in eight in all competitions if you include a FA Cup loss to Weymouth in October.

Worthing (5-1) and second-placed Dartford (3-1) have left Westleigh Park with goals and points in Hawks’ last two home matches.

Contrastly, Hawks now possess the only unbeaten away league record in the top seven tiers following Ebbsfleet’s 1-0 defeat at Chesham.

Eastbourne , who have only lost once in their last nine league games (0-3 at Tonbridge) have actually beaten Ebbsfleet twice at their own ground in recent weeks. As well as the 2-0 league win, they also recorded a 1-0 victory in the FA Trophy.

Scorer of all three goals was young Jake Hutchinson, who is on loan from League Two club Colchester United.

The 20-year-old - who has never made a senior appearance for his parent club - is the joint fourth-highest scorer in the NLS in terms of just league goals with 11.

The only players above him in the list are St Albans’ Shaun Jeffers (17), Ebbsfleet’s Dominic Poleon (14) and Hawks’ Mo Faal (12).

Hawks’ James Roberts is also on 11 goals, along with Cody Cooke of Bath City.

Doswell, meanwhile, will be hoping Hawks’ Boxing Day experience is a huge improvement on their last one.

Former Westleigh Park striker Alfie Rutherford plundered a first half hat-trick 12 months ago as Dorking Wanderers romped to a staggering 8-0 victory at Meadowbank.

Hawks started woefully - two down in six minutes and Paul Rooney sent off - and their afternoon never improved.

It was to prove the defining point of the season. Hawks entered the game in fifth place - with 27 points from 16 games (average 1.68, compared to 2.09 this term) - having won 2-1 at Eastbourne before Christmas.