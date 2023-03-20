Infinity on the brink of clinching promotion back to top flight of Hampshire Premier League

Infinity's Jamie White (yellow/black) is on the brink of helping his club return to the top flight of the Hampshire Premier League. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

But a draw at third-placed Hedge End Town - one of only two clubs that can overtake them - this weekend will also be good enough.

Infinity moved six points clear at the top of Division 1 of the HPL by beating second-placed Hook 3-2 away last Saturday.

Top scorer Harry Osman netted twice and Fillipos Terzidis once as Rich Bessey’s side came from 0-1 down at the interval to win.

‘We were outstanding, the best game since I’ve been here,’ said Bessey, who replaced Wayne Grant as manager in October.

Bessey made a number of switches at the interval, including moving Jamie White from a striking role to a holding midfielder.

The former Southampton professional was instrumental in Infinity taking a giant step towards promotion.

‘Jamie’s got a great football brain,’ said Bessey. ‘He used to be in the changing room with Theo Walcott and Gareth Bale.

‘I needed him to get on the ball and distribute it. His brain got us through the game.’

Infinity are still waiting to hear from the HPL whether they will be awarded three points for the third time this season.

Their scheduled trip to AFC Petersfield earlier this month was called off after the hosts couldn’t raise a side.

It was the third time that has happened to Infinity this term, after Michelmersh and Broughton were also unable to fulfil fixtures.

Bessey is already targeting taking Infinity back into the Wessex League, where they spent half the 2021/22 campaign before withdrawing due to a lack of a home ground.

Now based at Sidlesham in west Sussex, Infinity had to start back in the second tier of the HPL. Having kept a lot of the squad who were Wessex regulars, they were always expected to do well this term – and so it has proved.

Infinity kicked off 2022/23 with the likes of White, Danny Phillips and former Southern League midfielder Liam Crook in their ranks.

Bessey has further strengthened the squad by signing striker Terzidis, who this time last year was in the Wessex Premier with Hythe & Dibden.

He also signed midfielder Callum Parker from Wessex 1 outfit Romsey and goalkeeper Sam Richards, who played for Moneyfields Reserves in the HPL Premier last season.

Youngsters Harrison Benfield - the son of Bessey’s assistant Phil - and Sam Dempsey, 1 17-year-old centre half, have been recruited from the Hawks academy.

‘This season we’ve kind of taken it for granted, but we’ll need to work out on fitness in pre-season,’ said the manager.

‘Ability will only get you so far, and there’s teams like Colden Common, Locks Heath and Denmead who are fit sides.

‘But the aim next season will be to go for promotion again.