Danny Phillips, right, netted six times in Infinity's six L4 Teamwear Challenge Cup group ties and now has 18 for the season. Picture: Paul Paxford.

The nomadic Hampshire Premier League Senior Division club are waiting to find out if they will be invited into next season’s Wessex League 1 as part of the FA’s non-league restructuring.

Divisional rivals Fleetlands, Bush Hill and Stockbridge have also applied, along with Dorset pair Hamworthy Recreation and Dorchester Sports.

Infinity boast the best playing record of the six over the past two pandemic-curtailed seasons, having not lost in 37 league games – a Hampshire Premier League record - since the start of 2019/20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junior Kamara scored twice as Infinity defeated Colden Common to reach the last eight of the L4 Teamwear Cup. Picture: Kevin Steele

Due to groundsharing at Wessex Leaguers Hythe & Dibden, their facilities are also up to scratch for the jump to a higher level.

‘We’ve all heard whispers,’ said Dugan, who was only appointed manager in March. ‘We’ve all got our opinions on what should happen, but nothing’s concrete yet.

‘We would like to think we’ve got a good chance (of promotion) but other clubs will be thinking the same.

‘It (promotion) would be nothing more than what the team deserve.

Josh Cripps, left, could be back to face Locks Heath in the quarter finals of the L4 Cup this weekend. Picture: Kevin Steele

‘It would be fully deserved.’

Dugan added: ‘The indication I’ve had is that the current squad would all stay (if they went up).

‘I feel if we could then add three/four/five players I would be happy.’

On the field, Dugan remains on course to win the HPL supplementary cup competition.

Former Baffins Milton player Junior Kamara struck once in each half as Infinity defeated Colden Common 2-0 to reach the last eight of the L4 Teamwear Challenge Cup.

Next up, this Saturday, is a mouth-watering home tie with Locks Heath. The winners will face Silchester or Headley - both from Division 1 of the HPL - in the last four.

‘It was a decent game against Colden Common in tough conditions,’ reported Dugan, who left his role as AFC Portchester U23s boss to take over at Infinity.

‘We looked comfortable. It was probably our best performance so far - the lads were certainly happy with it.’

Infinity were one of only two clubs - Bush were the other - to win all six of their group qualifying matches.

Prolific pair Jamie White and Danny Phillips both scored six times in double victories against Lyndhurst, Sway and QK Southampton.

Phillips now has 18 for the season and White 15 - only Bush Hill’s Mark Barker (30) and Paulsgrove pair Danny Lane (22) and Horndean-bound Zak Willett (20) have more among HPL Senior players in 2020/21.

Previewing the home tie with Locks, Dugan said: ‘It should be a fantastic game.

‘We want to carry on winning games, we’re not here to make up the numbers.’

Defender Josh Cripps could return against Locks, while Josh Oxlade is an injury doubt.