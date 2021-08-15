Injury setback for released former Portsmouth defender in Gosport Borough's opening-day win over Poole

Gosport defender Harry Kavanagh. Picture: Tom Phillips

The defender, 19, who was released by the Blues this summer, had to be stretchered off the field in Boro's 4-3 triumph at Privett Park.

It's a cruel blow for the Waterlooville lad, who has impressed Gosport boss Shaun Gale since arriving at the club in pre-season after his Pompey departure.

Gale is expecting to be without the teenager, who featured twice for the Blues in the EFL Trophy last term, for at least six weeks.

But the Boro boss says 'strong character' Kavanagh will bounce back from his injury setback.

Gale said: ‘Obviously Harry Kavanagh broke his collarbone yesterday, which is sad. He’s going to be missing for the best part of six weeks, maybe more.

‘It’s a big blow for us because Harry has been fantastic and he’s had a fantastic pre-season.

‘But he’s a strong character, I spoke to him last night and just said, ‘it’s football, these things happen,’ but he’ll come back stronger.