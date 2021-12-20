BREAKING: Portsmouth clash at Exeter City called off as Covid and illness rips through squad

The match scheduled for tomorrow night at St James Park has been postponed this afternoon.

The News understands as well as players testing positive for coronavirus, Danny Cowley’s squad is still feeling the effects of the virus which has ruled out players in recent weeks.

As a result, the Blues are unable to field 14 players under the guidelines set down by the EFL.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s understood Exeter also have a number of coronavirus cases.

A statement on the club’s website this afternoon read: ‘Exeter City and Pompey have agreed to postpone tomorrow’s (December 21) Papa John’s Trophy tie due to the current circumstances.

‘A new date will be confirmed shortly with the EFL's approval and all purchased tickets will remain valid.

Pompey's game at Exeter is off

‘We thank you for your patience and understanding.’

Designed with Pompey fans in mind