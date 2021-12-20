BREAKING: Portsmouth clash at Exeter City called off as Covid and illness rips through squad
Pompey’s Papa John’s Trophy trip to Exeter City has fallen foul of the Covid outbreak impacting Danny Cowley’s squad.
The match scheduled for tomorrow night at St James Park has been postponed this afternoon.
The News understands as well as players testing positive for coronavirus, Danny Cowley’s squad is still feeling the effects of the virus which has ruled out players in recent weeks.
As a result, the Blues are unable to field 14 players under the guidelines set down by the EFL.
It’s understood Exeter also have a number of coronavirus cases.
A statement on the club’s website this afternoon read: ‘Exeter City and Pompey have agreed to postpone tomorrow’s (December 21) Papa John’s Trophy tie due to the current circumstances.
‘A new date will be confirmed shortly with the EFL's approval and all purchased tickets will remain valid.
‘We thank you for your patience and understanding.’
