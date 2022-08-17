Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Common have only lost twice in their last 27 Senior Division games, a run stretching back to early last September.

And both of those defeats have come at Clanfield, who are now up to second place - behind Stockbridge on goal difference - in the embryonic table.

The only defeat Common suffered in their last 24 league games of 2021/22 was a 4-1 drubbing at Westleigh on January 22.

Clanfield boss Lee Blakely, left, celebrates with Fred Penfold after the striker's goal against Colden Common in January - last night he repeated the feat as the reigning Hampshire Premier League champions were beaten at Westleigh Park

Dan Penfold struck a hat-trick that day with brother Fred Penfold also netting. And even though the former was suspended last night, the latter bagged a stunning second-half winner - his 25-yard shot going in off a post to seal a 2-1 victory.

Common had deservedly gone ahead with Clanfield levelling before half-time when Adam Smalley headed in a Chad Musselwhite cross.

Clanfield boss Lee Blakely had to make changes from the side that had beaten Liphook 5-3 at the weekend with midfielder Jake Knight injured and centre halves Jacob Mulligan and Brandon Willmore unavailable.

In came Brandon Elliott, for his first game of the new season, with Lloyd Williams and Harry Swatton called up from the reserves and Alex Bartlett recalled at right-back.

‘For the first 20-25 minutes they were miles on top,’ reported Blakely. ‘They were first to every ball, they were stronger, they were quicker all over the pitch.’

Clanfield’s improved strength in depth finally told, though.

‘I’ve always thought August is a tough month,’ Blakely continued. ‘There’s lots of games, players are unavailable with holidays, so you need a big squad.

‘That’s what has pleased me the most - our strength in depth. Players have come in and done an outstanding job.

‘It’s the quality they are showing, we’ve not had that strength in depth before.’

Blakely’s stated pre-season aim was to challenge for a top six place, and beating the champions underlines that optimism.

‘It should give the lads massive confidence. We’re not going to get carried away, it’s only one result but it’s a great result that we have to enjoy.

‘We won’t get too excited, it’s a long season ahead.’

Clanfield lost Smalley with a foot injury last night that is expected to rule him out for a few months.