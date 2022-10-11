Lawton, who was Harris’ assistant, has agreed to take on the job of turning the former Mid-Solent League champions into a county league force.

He couldn’t have wished for a better first game as Harvest went to previously unbeaten Senior Division high-fliers Locks Heath and won 1-0.

And that was despite having defender Churchill Chia-Titor sent off on 15 minutes for fouling Connor Johnson.

Wayne Lawton, left, has taken over from Steve Harris as Harvest manager. Photo by Simon Jablinksi.

The only goal came in the second half when striker Dan Goodsell headed in a free-kick delivered by Logan Vickers.

Harris had been in charge for almost two years, replacing Ray Ogilvie just a few weeks into Harvest’s debut Hampshire League campaign.

Last season - his first full campaign in charge after lockdowns - saw Harvest promoted as Division 1 South East runners-up.

‘I stepped down because I just want to play again,’ Harris told The News. ‘I still think I can play and I want to play.

‘In my head, it was mission accomplished. I wanted to get promoted so our reserves could play in a better league (moving from the Mid-Solent to the Hampshire Combination), and we’ve done that.

‘Wayne will be absolutely fine, and you could see at Locks Heath that the squad wanted to play for him, which is a good sign.’

Harris was handed his first start of the season in midfield, having previously had a couple of sub run-outs.

He ended up playing the full 90 minutes with Harvest down to 10 men for 75 of them.

With regular keeper Jordan Camburn injured, Lawton handed a debut to Stuart Rees, who has been playing for Cross Keys in the Portsmouth Sunday League.

‘Regarding his new role, Lawton said: ‘It’s great to be given the opportunity. I always wanted to test myself at this level.

‘It was a massive surprise. I knew Steve wanted to play, but I never thought he would step down until I got the call last week.’

Lawton has been chairman of Portsmouth Sunday League club Freehouse for over a decade, managing the first team and reserves.

‘I know a lot of players, a lot of teams, a lot of managers,’ he said. ‘They all know me - I’m not sure if that’s a good or bad thing!

‘I’m very familiar with clubs like Paulsgrove, Clanfield and Locks Heath. I played in the same team as (joint Locks boss) Dave Hazelgrove - we played for Artillery Arms in the Gosport Sunday League when we were younger and slimmer.’