Dec Seiden (yellow) made his return from injury as a second haf sub at Brockenhurst. Picture: Mike Cooter

Moneys trailed in the New Forest when Badgers striker Silvano Obeng headed a 67th minute opener.

It was the former AFC Totton man’s 16th goal of the campaign - keeping him three ahead of Portchester’s Kieran Roberts as the top scorer in the division.

But McGlinchey equalised 10 minutes later, leaving stand-in boss Fraser Quirke to remark: ‘It was a satisfactory day at the office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘We didn’t play in the first half - we were resilient and well organised but we didn’t retain possession particularly well.

‘The most pleasing thing for me was that the team acted on the instructions they were given at half-time.

‘We conceded against the run of play but we got ourselves back in and could have gone on to win it.

‘In the cold light of day, though, a draw was probably a fair result - we had a poor first half and a good second half.

‘It was a good point against a decent Brock side in boiling conditions. It was a point gained rather than two dropped for sure.’

Obeng’s goals have taken Brock, probably to the surprise of most people involved in the Wessex League, five points clear at the top.

They have played more games than anyone else in the division, but have beaten Moneyfields, Portchester, Shaftesbury and Blackfield & Langley - all clubs with eyes on a top eight finish.

‘Brock are young, hungry, well organised, well coached,’ said Quirke.

‘Obeng is big, strong and powerful, very old school.

‘If Pat (Mcmanus, Brock manager) can keep that side together they’ll be thereabouts.

‘It will be interesting to see where everyone ends up.

‘There are probably eight or nine teams who will think they should be top five. It’s not like the Premier League - you’d be hard pressed to say who will be in the top four.’

Moneyfields now have a free week prior to next Saturday’s mouthwatering FA Vase home tie with AFC Portchester.

They had been due to host Lymington in the Hampshire Senior Cup, but Lymo have an FA Cup replay against two divisions higher Hereford.

Ex-Portchester striker Owen Fee was among the scorers as Lymington held Hereford to a 2-2 draw at the weekend in a second qualifying round tie.

‘The players can have a night off on Tuesday,’ said Quirke. ‘We won’t even do any training - we’ll meet for training on Thursday and go from there.’

Striker Dec Seiden returned from a quad injury at Brock, coming off the bench, to put himself in contention for the Vase tie.

Another forward, Mig Dark, could also be considered after hitting a hat-trick for the reserves in a 9-1 Hampshire Premier League thrashing of Liss.