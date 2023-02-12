Harry Jackson, left, came off the bench to score in Horndean's 5-3 Wessex League victory at Shaftesbury. Picture: Keith Woodland

Trailing 3-2 at the interval, the Deans triumphed 5-3 to ensure they took full advantage of leaders AFC Portchester’s first defeat of the Wessex League campaign.

It also took the tally of goals to 26 in the last four Premier Division meetings between the clubs at Coppice Street.

After winning 4-0 and 4-3 in the two pandemic-affected seasons of 2019/20 and 2020/21, Michael Birmingham’s side crashed 5-2 in north Dorset last term.

This time they conceded three goals in a league game for the first time in 2022/23 - indeed, it was only the third time in 22 fixtures keeper Cameron Scott had conceded more than one goal in a Wessex game.

‘It was a bit of a strange game,’ reflected Birmingham as his side moved to within nine points of Portchester and still boasting two games in hand.

‘They normally are when we go to Shaftesbury. It’s as if both teams forget to defend and what will be will be.

‘We were 3-2 down at half-time but there were no raised voices because we’d played some good stuff.

‘We were 100 per cent confident we could still walk away with maximum points.

‘Last year we lost this game but now there’s some different characters, a different belief, the mentality is a lot better.

‘Shaftesbury are a good side, they will be definitely be going for it next season.

‘I said at half-time just to keep moving the ball, perhaps take a touch less, it’s a big open pitch.

‘Shaftesbury had had a tough game at Stoneham in the week, so they played two teams who like to move the ball - they worked extremely hard but looked a bit leggy after 70 minutes.’

Birmingham had the luxury of taking off Tommy Tierney - ‘our best player in recent weeks’ - and Rudi Blankson and bringing on proven Wessex marksmen Connor Duffin and Harry Jackson.

It was Jackson who levelled on 70 minutes with centre half Chad Field putting the visitors ahead three minutes later.

Duffin, last season’s leading Wessex Premier scorer, sealed his side’s 18th win in 22 league games in the dying minutes.

In a frantic first half, Shaftesbury had taken the lead only for Ben Anderson and Zack Willett - the latter with his 24th league goal of the campaign - to put Horndean in front. Back came the Rockies, though, to lead at the interval.

As it stands, the top four - Portchester, Stoneham, Horndean and Bemerton - appear the only realistic contenders to finish in the top two - the champions winning automatic promotion to the Southern League and the runners-up taking part in a play-off tie.

Birmingham, though, knows other teams are still dangerous opponents. ‘The likes of Moneyfields, Fareham, Baffins, they will have a big say in at all,’ he stated.

‘We’ve had two close games with Moneyfields - a narrow 1-0 home win and a narrow 2-1 away win.’

Horndean will further cut the gap on Portchy to six points if they can beat lowly Bournemouth Poppies at Five Heads Park on Tuesday.

Poppies, who haven’t won in the league since September, crashed 3-0 at home to Bemerton at the weekend.

Birmingham is waiting to see whether Ash Howes and Tommy Scutt are fit for selection after missing the trip to Shaftesbury.