'It was probably the worst I've seen us play' - Boss Dan Bishop has his say on Hayling United's Denmead hammering

Hayling United boss Dan Bishop. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080820-17)

Bishop labelled the Humbugs' showing as 'the worst he's seen in his time at the club' as they crashed to a 7-0 defeat.

Hayling were without six first-teamers for the fixture, but Bishop insisted there could be no excuse for such an abject showing.

Denmead were playing in their first ever HPL Senior Division fixture and handed the Humbugs a hammering.

And Bishop hopes his players are 'hurting' just as much as he and his coaching staff are following the heavy defeat.

The Hayling boss said: ‘The reality is six or seven of our starting XI weren’t there (unavailable) and we weren’t good enough.

‘We had three lads on a stag do and a few injuries to go alongside it, it was always going to be difficult, but I didn’t expect it to be that difficult.

‘I didn’t expect our lads to fold in the way that they did, but it’s a lesson and I can tell you right now that is never going to happen again.

‘We know we weren’t good enough, it’s as simple as that. I hope that the lads have seen the stuff on social media and I hope it’s hurting them just as much as it is the coaches. We’re all wounded and I’m not going to put up with that again, no chance.

‘It was probably the worst I’ve ever seen us play. We’ve got a lot of ability in our side with some very technical, comfortable footballers who are pretty fit but they just didn’t look up for it.’

Hayling were only trailing 2-0 at the break but Denmead blew them away with five goals after the restart.

Steve Field and Danny Lucas both struck twice for the HPL Senior Division new boys.