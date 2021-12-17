Moneyfields drew 3-3 with Denmead in the Hampshire Premier League at Dover Road at the end of October. Photograph by Sam Stephenson

Moneyfields Reserves will enter Christmas with a nine-point lead if they can end second-placed Denmead’s 16-game unbeaten Senior Division run at Front Lawn (3pm).

But Denmead will slice the gap to just three points, with a game in hand, with a 14th victory in 19 games.

‘Three points would be fantastic,’ said Moneys boss Lee Mould, ‘but really it’s a ‘must-not-lose’ game.

Three points would be a massive coup for us.’

Moneys have signed full-back Jack Chandler from US Portsmouth, and he will probably start life at Dover Road in the second team. However, he is unavailable this weekend.

‘I’d imagine Jack will be with me to start with and performances will dictate where he goes from there,’ said Mould.

Striker Will Porter has been added to the squad to face Denmead after a fine run of form for Moneys’ under-18s, including hat-tricks against Winchester City, Fleetlands and Andover Town.

Moneys and Denmead have met twice already this season.

Mould’s side won 3-1 in the HPL Cup at Dover Road in September and bagged an injury-time leveller to force a 3-3 draw at the same ground in a league game in late October.

Most of the Moneys’ squad which played that day, though, have since left - giving youth players more of a chance.

Moneys have also brought back experienced pair George Way and Jamie Lacey, and they will be involved against Denmead.