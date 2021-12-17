‘It’s a ‘must-not-lose’ game’ – battle of the top two in the Hampshire Premier League this weekend
There is a huge six-pointer at the top of the Hampshire Premier League this weekend.
Moneyfields Reserves will enter Christmas with a nine-point lead if they can end second-placed Denmead’s 16-game unbeaten Senior Division run at Front Lawn (3pm).
But Denmead will slice the gap to just three points, with a game in hand, with a 14th victory in 19 games.
‘Three points would be fantastic,’ said Moneys boss Lee Mould, ‘but really it’s a ‘must-not-lose’ game.
Three points would be a massive coup for us.’
Moneys have signed full-back Jack Chandler from US Portsmouth, and he will probably start life at Dover Road in the second team. However, he is unavailable this weekend.
‘I’d imagine Jack will be with me to start with and performances will dictate where he goes from there,’ said Mould.
Striker Will Porter has been added to the squad to face Denmead after a fine run of form for Moneys’ under-18s, including hat-tricks against Winchester City, Fleetlands and Andover Town.
Moneys and Denmead have met twice already this season.
Mould’s side won 3-1 in the HPL Cup at Dover Road in September and bagged an injury-time leveller to force a 3-3 draw at the same ground in a league game in late October.
Most of the Moneys’ squad which played that day, though, have since left - giving youth players more of a chance.
Moneys have also brought back experienced pair George Way and Jamie Lacey, and they will be involved against Denmead.
Paul Goddard’s Denmead have not played in the league since a 2-2 draw with Colden Common on November 27. They tumbled out of the Hampshire FA Trophy the week after beaten 2-0 at Shanklin, while last weekend’s scheduled Front Lawn showdown with third-placed Locks Heath was postponed.