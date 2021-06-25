The newly-reformed Fleetland's Women's team. Picture by Nathaniel Holland.

The club's previous ladies side disbanded in 2015, but they will now have a team back under their banner from next season.

Evans, 32, who had a spell in charge of Gosport Borough Ladies last term, will lead the squad and has set a long term goal of reaching Southern Region level.

The boss, who is also assistant manager of the club’s reserves, believes there is no better time to be at the Hampshire Premier League outfit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with the backing he's received from chairman Iain Sellstrom and first team manager Rich Bessey, he is excited at the prospect of pushing through the leagues.

Evans said: 'I want to establish a competitive team this season, look to get ourselves up the table in the league, and hopefully challenge for the top.

‘I believe we’ve got quite a good squad at the moment for Hampshire County League, so far we’ve got a very good attacking threat.

‘The idea is to settle this season, push for promotion next season; the idea is to aim for Southern Region football and then go from there.

'There is so much backing and so much going on at the club, it’s a really good time to be part of Fleetlands.

‘Iain himself and the guys - the backroom staff at the club - are putting so much into it to make sure that the first team get promotion.

‘Once they get promotion and all the facilities get built, we’re in a good position.'

Fleetlands remain unsure what division of the three-tier Hampshire County Women’s League they will be placed in for the 2021/22 season.

Evans has already assembled a squad and they began training earlier this month.

Fleetlands have also had two pre-season friendlies, going down 9-0 to Women's National League side Poole Town and beating Rushmoor 6-3.

Evans is now looking to add a few more new faces to his squad before their first competitive fixture.

He said: 'We’re getting fantastic backing from the club, lots of sponsorship is coming out from it, they’re giving us access to all the facilities - we’ve got complete backing which is great.

‘The relationship is brilliant and Iain (Sellstrom) and Rich (Bessey) have been great in spreading the word and giving us everything we need.