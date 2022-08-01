Moneys travel the short distance to Five Heads Park on Tuesday (7.45pm) for the first of many away fixtures - at least 12 in both league and cups - prior to the John Jenkins Stadium (JJS) being ready to use.

Ex-Deans centre half Jack Lee makes a quick return to his former club, with midfielder Harry Sargeant - who turned down Horndean to sign for Moneys - and striker Callum Laycock also in line for competitive debuts.

Midfield pair Callum Glen (suspended) and Jordan Pile (holiday) are unavailable, so Danny Burroughs or youngster Finn Bello could start.

Jack Lee will make his competitive debut for Moneyfields against former club Horndean on Tuesday. Picture: Vernon Nash

Bello suffered an arm injury after landing awkwardly during the reserves’ 6-2 friendly loss at Totton & Eling at the weekend.

After Moneys’ first team friendly at Wembley was cancelled, Turnbull sent Dec Seiden and Corey Heath to get some minutes ahead of the Wessex Premier season starting.

‘It’s almost a free hit,’ said the manager. ‘There’s very little expectation on us.

‘Last season we were taught a massive lesson (in losing 3-0 at Horndean) and for the majority of the home game (2-2 draw) we were taught one as well.

‘Portchester are the absolute runaway favourites with who they have signed. That comes with its own pressure, but they have carried that every year.

‘They have had a good pre-season and seemed to have gelled.

‘But if you took Portchester out of the equation, most people would be lumping money on Horndean to finish first or second. Apart from inside our own camp, I don’t think many people would be lumping on us to come first or second.’

As it stands, Moneys’ first home game at the JJS is pencilled in for October 8 - a Portsea Island derby with US Portsmouth.

There is a chance, though, that fixture could be switched as HMS Temeraire - USP’s home - might not be available on January 3, the date Moneys are due to play there.

At present, the clubhouse at the JJS has been constructed, with the roof joists in place.

Layers of sand and stone are being laid ahead of the installation of the two artificial surfaces.

Moneys chairman Pete Seiden said he did not expect the turf to be rolled out until around a fortnight before the first game is played.

Seiden has previously told The News that he expects Moneys to be higher up the Premier table in 2022/23 - last season they finished ninth, 19 points adrift of fourth-placed Horndean.

He also doesn’t want to hear any complaints about having to play so many away games in a row prior to moving into their new HQ.