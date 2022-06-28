'It's got me excited again' - former Hawks attacker has the buzz back after making Gosport Borough move

The speedy Sierra Leone international has swapped league rivals Salisbury to join up with Shaun Gale's Privett Park side.

Baggie's switch represents his fourth different club in the space of two summers, having gone from Eastleigh to National League South Hawks this time last year, prior to departing Westleigh Park before the season was out to end the campaign with Salisbury.

The 30-year-old admitted the past couple of campaigns have proven ‘frustrating’ for him, but he is pushing to rediscover his best form and ‘excited’ to see what his new club Gosport can achieve next term.

‘I spoke to the gaffer (Shaun Gale; Gosport Borough), it just seemed the right fit for me, he said to me about the personnel which he was looking to bring in, which has happened, he kept to his word and it's got me excited again. The potential incomings, what the club can do and achieve this season,’ said Boro addition Baggie.

‘It's been a frustrating two years for me on a personal level. Obviously leaving Weymouth to go full-time (at Eastleigh), it didn't really work out - just with style of play, really.

‘Not being disrespectful to both clubs, Eastleigh and Havant, they were two different styles where I was used to the ball on the ground. The ball was always (at Weymouth) on the floor so I'd try to find spaces and try to score.’

Baggie is finally looking to settle having struggled to do so at higher level Eastleigh and the Hawks in recent times.

And he is very familiar with the Southern League Premier South having won the division with Weymouth in 2018-19.

Baggie added: ‘I wouldn't have come here if I didn't there was opportunity to win things. Ultimately, it is about winning things and winning stuff in your career - at any level, anyone would be lucky enough to win anything - I want to look back at my career with the things I've won but, obviously, you've got to enjoy it.