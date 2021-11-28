'I've not seen them so down after a game' - feeling of deflation in the dressing room after Gosport Borough suffer Swindon Supermarine defeat

Mason Walsh sums up the feeling of the Gosport Borough players at the final whistle. Picture: Tom Phillips

Boro's winless league run was stretched to three matches as Swindon secured a 3-1 success at Privett Park.

But Gale felt the scoreline was an unfair reflection given the opportunities his men created on the day.

Although the Boro boss recognised it was another disappointment his fourth-placed side must learn from - and he highlighted the fact they must become more ruthless at either ends of the pitch.

Gale said: ‘I was frustrated with it. The group of players we’ve got care, they’re hurting, it hurt them big time - I’ve not seen them so down after a game (than against Swindon Super).

‘We weren’t well beaten, we made some mistakes, we didn’t take our chances. If you make mistakes you get punished sometimes.

‘I think 3-1 flattered them, really, to be quite honest. People only remember the scoreline when they leave the ground, they don’t look at performances, there were some good performances out there - there were some indifferent ones - but there were some good performances.

‘It’s a little bit of a broken record the past week or two, it’s been the same, we’ve hit a spell, which you do in a season, where we’ve had a bit of a dip.

‘We’ve now got December, thick and fast, where we need to start winning football matches - it’s as simple as that.’

Ipswich loanee goalkeeper Bert White failed to deal with a cross and Harry Williams was on hand to fire Swindon in front on nine minutes.

The game could have been different had Dan Wooden not struck the post from close range just two minutes after the restart.

As it was, Kieran Phillips doubled the visitors' advantage on 64 minutes then added a third three minutes later.

Matt Paterson bundled home after a goalmouth scramble to give Gosport a lifeline with 10 minutes or so remaining.