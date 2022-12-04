Jack Breed heads winner as Fareham Town return to winning Wessex League ways

Jack Breed heads the only goal for Fareham against Hythe. Picture by Ken Walker

The midfielder nodded home at the back post in the first half against Hythe & Dibden at Cams Alders.

Fareham had failed to win any of their previous seven league games, picking up just four points out of a possible 21, since a 3-1 victory over Laverstock on October 1.

Graham Rix’s men also ended a 16-game league and cup run without a clean sheet, the previous shut-out having been recorded in a 3-0 league victory at US Portsmouth in early September.

Jack Breed celebrates heading the only goal for Fareham against Hythe. Picture by Ken Walker

‘Overall, I was really pleased,’ declared Rix. ‘It was a good game and we played some really good football.

‘It was also great to keep a clean sheet, the lads enjoyed that - and we needed it.’

Rix handed a first start to young defender Alex Parraga, who has made four appearances for divisional rivals Alresford this season.

Jack Breed has just scored the only goal for Fareham against Hythe. Picture by Ken Walker

There was also a third start for Jake Wright, on the left of a midfield four, since his arrival from Gosport Borough.

Another recent signing - teenage defender Max Connolly - was sidelined with groin and hip issues.

The Benfield brothers - eight-goal top scorer Josh and Callum - are also currently out injured.

Teenage winger Connor Underhill has missed the last few games as he trials with professional clubs, including AFC Bournemouth and Swansea.

And Rix is a man lighter in the striking department as Eder Batista - who arrived from Christchurch earlier this season - has travelled to Brazil in search of a potential professional contract.

