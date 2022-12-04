News you can trust since 1877
Jack Breed heads winner as Fareham Town return to winning Wessex League ways

Jack Breed headed the only goal as Fareham Town ended a two-month wait for a Wessex League victory.

By Simon Carter
7 hours ago - 2 min read
Jack Breed heads the only goal for Fareham against Hythe. Picture by Ken Walker
The midfielder nodded home at the back post in the first half against Hythe & Dibden at Cams Alders.

Fareham had failed to win any of their previous seven league games, picking up just four points out of a possible 21, since a 3-1 victory over Laverstock on October 1.

Graham Rix’s men also ended a 16-game league and cup run without a clean sheet, the previous shut-out having been recorded in a 3-0 league victory at US Portsmouth in early September.

‘Overall, I was really pleased,’ declared Rix. ‘It was a good game and we played some really good football.

‘It was also great to keep a clean sheet, the lads enjoyed that - and we needed it.’

Rix handed a first start to young defender Alex Parraga, who has made four appearances for divisional rivals Alresford this season.

There was also a third start for Jake Wright, on the left of a midfield four, since his arrival from Gosport Borough.

Another recent signing - teenage defender Max Connolly - was sidelined with groin and hip issues.

The Benfield brothers - eight-goal top scorer Josh and Callum - are also currently out injured.

Teenage winger Connor Underhill has missed the last few games as he trials with professional clubs, including AFC Bournemouth and Swansea.

And Rix is a man lighter in the striking department as Eder Batista - who arrived from Christchurch earlier this season - has travelled to Brazil in search of a potential professional contract.

The manager expects to take a very similar squad to Horndean on Tuesday to the one that defeated Hythe.

Jake Wright