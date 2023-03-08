Jack Lee gives Moneyfields injury scare ahead of trip to Wessex  League leaders Portchester

Jack Lee, left, came off with a hamstring injury at Stoneham in the Russell Cotes Cup last night. Picture: Keith Woodland

The centre half was withdrawn three minutes into the second half of last night’s Russell Cotes Cup tie at AFC Stoneham with a hamstring injury.

Coach Neil Tomlinson said it was a precautionary move and believes Lee - a regular in the Moneys defence all season - ‘should be fine’ to face Brett Pitman and co on Saturday.

Moneys will need all the experience they can muster at Portchester, with Callum Glen and Josh Hazell both suspended and Charlie Bell and Dec Seiden having joined the Royals and Baffins respectively in the last week or so.

Lee’s withdrawal allowed Moneys to give young Kai Davies his maiden taste of competitive first team action in central defence.

Elsewhere, Callum Reeves and Lawrence Cooper were given their first first team starts at right wing-back and left wing-back respectively.

Two more youngsters - Will Porter and Morgan Wyatt - were handed second half minutes as Moneys were beaten 3-2 in a quarter-final tie.

Ryan Pennery grabbed both Moneys consolations - the pacy Reeves providing an assist for the first - as they were beaten by the Purples for the third time this season.

‘It was really good to give the young lads a chance,’ said Tominson, who was without the injured Steve Hutchings.