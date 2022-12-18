Jack Lee the centre of attention as Horndean claim Wessex League PO postcode derby win against Moneyfields

Moneyfields defender Jack Lee scored at both ends and also conceded a penalty against former club Horndean. Picture: Keith Woodland

On a freezing cold Friday night, Lee put through his own goal and was also adjudged to have committed the foul for the penalty which led to Horndean’s winner in their 2-1 Premier Division fixture.

In between, Lee had scored Moneys’ leveller in a game where his side ended with 10 men following sub Jack Chandler’s dismissal.

Chandler, who would have started but for arriving late due to being stuck in traffic, was sent off for violent conduct - retaliating after Harry Jackson had gone forehead to forehead with him.

Connor Duffin, making his first Deans start since October 11, converted the penalty to give his side a 12th win in a run of 14 unbeaten Wessex games.

Duffin, last season’s leading Wessex Premier marksman, had started the current campaign by firing a spot-kick over the bar in Horndean’s 1-0 win over Moneys at Five Heads Park.

During their superb run, Horndean have plundered 50 goals and conceded just eight - and in only one of those games, the 2-2 draw against leaders Portchester, have they let in more than a solitary goal.

‘People were saying it was the ref’s fault we lost (for giving the penalty),’ said Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull. ‘But it wasn’t.

‘I’ve got no qualms with the result, the better side won. If I said Horndean were slightly the better side that would probably be harsh on them.

‘They are a good side. They are the best coached and best drilled side I’ve seen.

‘In terms of the all-round package, they have what it takes to finish in the top two. And I’d imagine if you offered them second place Birmy (boss Michael Birmingham) and the board would pull your arm out of its socket.’

Harry Birmingham was due to start in central defence alongside Lee with Tom Cain out for a few months with a broken collarbone.

But Chandler’s late arrival meant Birmingham moved to right back with Craig Hardy coming in for his Moneys debut at centre half.

Regarding the penalty, Turnbull commented: ‘Jack collided with Duffers (Duffin). He probably didn’t need to make contact and he gave the referee a decision to make.

‘It was one of those that if we hadn’t got it (in our favour) at the other end then I’m going mental.’

Moneys were without long-term injured pair James Franklyn and Joe Briggs, with Steve Hutchings also out injured and Cain and Dec Seiden both suspended.

Seiden was given a two-game ban for his recent red card at Stoneham and, like Chandler, will miss Portchester’s visit to Westleigh Park on December 27.

‘We’re down to the bare bones, as Harry Redknapp would say,’ quipped Turnbull. ‘So we did well to restrict a team like that to an own goal and a penalty, and we also got a goal against the meanest defence in the league.’

Horndean were minus midfielder Sam Hookey through illness, while boss Birmingham was absent for the same reason.

Assistant boss Jason Mann took charge instead. Asked to sum up the contest, he replied: ‘It was difficult, scrappy, cold. But overall we bossed it, if I’m being honest.

‘I don’t think anyone could have argued if we’d been 3-0 up at half-time - Duffers missed a header and Zak Willet had a header that hit the bar.

‘Last season (away to Moneyfields) we were 2-0 up with two minutes to go and drew 2-2. This time we saw it out, we didn’t panic when it went to 1-1. I don’t think they had a shot after our penalty.’

Former Pompey Academy midfielder Ethan Robb has signed for Horndean on a dual registration from Chichester City, whom he joined in September after leaving Bognor. Robb was on the bench at Westleigh Park but didn’t get on.

Mann, meanwhile, knows it’s not just a case of his side winning and trying to keep in touch with Portchester. Looking over his shoulder, he knows Stoneham are just two points adrift in third place after five wins in their last six matches.

And though Stoneham have played a game more, they have yet to meet Horndean in league action this term.

‘Stoneham keep on winning, they are right on our tails,’ Mann said. ‘Portchester are a different machine, their record would be fantastic in whatever league.

‘But our record is good, we’ve got the best defensive record at step 5 level and one of the best goal differences - and that could be key.

‘This isn’t a two-horse race, it’s a tough league.’

Horndean travel to US Portsmouth reserves on Tuesday in the Portsmouth Senior Cup. A mixture of first team squad players and under-18s will be in action at the Victory Stadium with the winners progressing to the quarter-finals.

