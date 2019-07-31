Jamal Lowe’s exit for Wigan is close to being finalised.

The Blues winger has travelled north today in anticipation of sealing a deal in excess of £2.5m to the Championship club.

That would mean Lowe being reunited with the man who brought him to Fratton Park in 2017 from non-league Hampton & Richmond, in Paul Cook.

It would also bring the protracted transfer saga to an end, with the 25-year-old following Matt Clarke out of the door as the club’s biggest summer exit to Brighton for around £4m.

Lowe’s time as Pompey began at a pace, scoring the goals which secured promotion to League One at Notts County four months after signing.

The popular and likeable figure has gone on to clock up an impressive 119 appearances with the Blues in two-and-a-half years.

Jamal Lowe on his final Pompey appearance at Stevenage. Picture: Joe Pepler

His potency increased significantly in that period as he bagged 30 goals and developed into a key player for Kenny Jackett’s side, culminating in firing in 17 efforts last season to finish as Pompey’s top scorer.

That return, of course, included his extra-time effort at Wembley in the Checkatrade Trophy final win over Sunderland.

Lowe now looks likely to be granted his wish to test himself at Championship level and earn a move which will significantly increase his earning power at the DW Stadium.