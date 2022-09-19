Jamie Collins returns as Hawks go in search of club record equalling victory in Hampshire Senior Cup

Paul Doswell’s men have rattled off seven wins in a row - six in the National League and last Saturday’s FA Cup success against AFC Totton.

An eighth straight victory against three tiers lower Fleet Town in the Hampshire Senior Cup at Westleigh Park (7.45pm) would see them equal a club record that has been set three times before.

Hawks first won eight in a row in the club’s debut season of 1998/99 - a run made eve more impressive by the fact Mark Brown didn’t concede a single goal in those matches.

Jamie Collins will make his first appearance of 2022/23 against Fleet Town in Tuesday's Hampshire Senior Cup tie. Picture by Dave Haines

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That run started with a 5-0 Hampshire Senior Cup win over Cowes Sports in February followed by seven Southern League victories.

In August and September 2016, Lee Bradbury’s side won six Ryman League and two FA Cup ties in a row.

And in April/May 2018 Hawks finished off the season with eight straight wins - five in the National League South plus a Hampshire Senior Cup final and a Portsmouth Senior Cup semi-final and final.

Doswell will ring the changes for certain against Fleet with a big NLS match at Welling United coming up next Saturday.

Jamie Collins will start his first competitive game of the season after recovering from injury, while Reading loanee midfielder Ethan Burnett will start for the first time.

Benny Read is another first team squad player likely to start, while Jason Prior and ‘possibly’ Danny Wright - the latter having missed two games with a hamstring injury - could also play some part.

Leon Baker, who had time on loan at Horndean last season, will also start.

Tomas Kalinauskas, on loan from Barnsley, is unavailable as he has joined up with the Lithuanian national team for their upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Doswell is unlikely to start any player who he has pencilled in to start at Welling, so that means chances for some of Hawks’ academy players who have won through two FA Youth Cup rounds so far.

Welling aren’t so fortunate, though - they have an FA Cup second qualifying round replay with three tiers lower Fisher to negotiate on Tuesday.

Fleet Town have lost four of their seven matches in the Combined Counties League Premier South this season. They were also whacked 6-2 at North Greenford in a League Cup tie.

Hawks, meanwhile, have won the Hampshire Senior Cup in three of the past six seasons, in 2015/16, 2017/18 and 2018/19. They were also beaten finalists in 2013/14 when they lost to Basingstoke at Fratton Park.